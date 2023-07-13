U.S. to Pay Almost $1M to Army Colonel to Settle Sexual Assault Case

The U.S. government will pay retired Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser $975,000 in a sexual assault investigation settlement.

Spletstoser sued retired Gen. John Hyten, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in 2019.

She accused the general of sexually assaulting her in 2017, touching her inappropriately in a hotel room and making unwanted sexual advances when she worked as Hyten's aide.

Spletstoser told the Associated Press that Hyten tried to derail her military career after she refused his advances.

Initially, the Air Force said it could not corroborate Spletstoser accusations, and Hyten has denied all accusations ever since. He was able to serve until 2021, when he retired.

However, also in 2019, an Air Force official also told the AP anonymously that they couldn't find evidence that Spletstoser was lying either.

The general alleged what happened was an “incident to military service,” using the Feres Doctrine, which prevents officers from suing the government over injuries or damages that happened while they were on active duty.

However, in 2020, a judge allowed Spletstoser to proceed with her accusations, saying that sexual assault could not "conceivably serve any military purpose.”

Finally, on Wednesday, the lawsuit was settled and the government is set to pay Spletstoser nearly a million dollars.

"It is my sincere hope that the successful outcome in my case will embolden other survivors of military sexual violence to come forward — no matter how high ranking the perpetrator," Spletstoser said in a statement.