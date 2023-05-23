The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    US Senators Issued Emergency Satellite Phones

    The phones are just one security measure employed to protect members of Congress in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images

    Half of U.S. senators have been issued emergency satellite phones as a part of new post-January 6 riot security measures, according to a report.

    CBS broke the news that all 100 senators had been offered the devices and at least 50 have currently accepted. CBS reported that Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson testified last month that the offer was being made “to ensure a redundant and secure means of communication during a disruptive event.”

    Gibson also stated that security improvements are being made to Senate offices and that members of Congress have been working with security to improve their personal home security as well.

