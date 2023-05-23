US Senators Issued Emergency Satellite Phones

Half of U.S. senators have been issued emergency satellite phones as a part of new post-January 6 riot security measures, according to a report.

CBS broke the news that all 100 senators had been offered the devices and at least 50 have currently accepted. CBS reported that Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson testified last month that the offer was being made “to ensure a redundant and secure means of communication during a disruptive event.”

Gibson also stated that security improvements are being made to Senate offices and that members of Congress have been working with security to improve their personal home security as well.