US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training Exercise 

A U.S. Marine died during a night live-fire training exercise in California, Marine officials said Friday.

Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph D. Whaley, from Maury County Tennessee, was in his fourth week of the 13-week Basic Reconnaissance Course, located at the School of Infantry-West aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton when he was killed participating in a night live-fire training event on Thursday, according to a press release from U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. military officials who spoke to The Messenger.

The Basic Reconnaissance Course is an entry-level course for Marines entering the reconnaissance community of the Marine Corps and falls under the infantry designation in the service, according to a press release distributed on Saturday from the Marine Corps.

An investigation into the circumstances of Whaley’s death is ongoing with the School of Infantry-West cooperating with the investigation efforts, according to the press release. While the media statement did not name an investigative agency, typically, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, who has investigative jurisdiction over both the Navy and Marine Corps, takes the lead on these types of matters.

The statement said the School of Infantry-West is providing support to Whaley’s family and friends.

Whaley played high school football for the Lions at Columbia Central High School in Columbia, Tennessee and was a member of the school’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, according to his photos on his Facebook account.

The young Marine underwent infantry and recruit training in California. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal.

"The family and loved ones have our deepest condolences as we continue to work with them during this difficult time," said a Marine Corps press release.