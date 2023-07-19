U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry Leaves China Without Climate Deal: ‘More Work’ Needed

The world's two biggest emitters of heat-trapping greenhouse gases were unable to reach any new climate change agreements following several days of talks in Beijing, U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday.
"We had a very extensive set of frank conversations and realized that it’s going to take a little bit more work to break the new ground,” Kerry told reporters after his trip to China for bilateral meetings.
Kerry's visit came amid souring U.S.-China relations: President Joe Biden referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping in early June as a "dictator." Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last August also angered Beijing with a much publicized trip to Taiwan.
Speaking with reporters, Kerry said his team "came to Beijing in order to unstick what has been stuck since almost last August."
The former Obama-era secretary of State, Massachusetts senator and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee also hinted at a possible meeting in November in San Francisco between Biden and Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit.
“We don’t know what will take place yet,” Kerry said.
The next round of U.N.-led climate talks involving the U.S., China and more than 160 other countries are scheduled to run between Nov. 30 and Dec. 12 in Dubai.
