US Capitol Complex Cleared After False Report of Active Shooter in Senate Office Buildings

All Senate buildings have been cleared by the U.S. Capitol Police a couple hours after a 911 call warning of an active shooter in a Senate building.

"It all started with one call that the Metropolitan Police got at 2:30 p.m." USCP Chief Tom Manger told reporters.

Manger also said "close to 200 police officers" are going through all Senate office buildings. All three buildings have been cleared.

While the shelter in place order is still up, the USCP is now allowing those who ask to leave to do so. Officers are still stopping people from getting in the buildings.

"So far, nothing," Manger clarified. "We found nothing concerning, we've got nobody that actually heard shots, and certainly no body, no victims."

Officers were looking for a "heavyset Hispanic male wearing body armor" in the Hart Building, according to the description given in the 911 call. They have no further information on who made the call.

"We found no confirmation that there was an active shooter," Manger concluded. "This may have been a bogus call."