US Capitol Complex Cleared After False Report of Active Shooter in Senate Office Buildings - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

US Capitol Complex Cleared After False Report of Active Shooter in Senate Office Buildings

'This may have been a bogus call,' said USCP Chief Tom Manger

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The US Senate office buildings are seen from atop the Capitol dome December 19, 2013 in Washington, DC.KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images

All Senate buildings have been cleared by the U.S. Capitol Police a couple hours after a 911 call warning of an active shooter in a Senate building.

"It all started with one call that the Metropolitan Police got at 2:30 p.m." USCP Chief Tom Manger told reporters.

Manger also said "close to 200 police officers" are going through all Senate office buildings. All three buildings have been cleared.

While the shelter in place order is still up, the USCP is now allowing those who ask to leave to do so. Officers are still stopping people from getting in the buildings.

Read More

"So far, nothing," Manger clarified. "We found nothing concerning, we've got nobody that actually heard shots, and certainly no body, no victims."

Officers were looking for a "heavyset Hispanic male wearing body armor" in the Hart Building, according to the description given in the 911 call. They have no further information on who made the call.

"We found no confirmation that there was an active shooter," Manger concluded. "This may have been a bogus call."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.