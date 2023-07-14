Two Senior DeSantis Advisors Leave Campaign Less Than Two Months After Launch  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Two Senior DeSantis Advisors Leave Campaign Less Than Two Months After Launch 

Both advisers are leaving for a pro-DeSantis group outside the campaign

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Two senior advisers to Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign are leaving less than two months after it launched. 

Tucker Obenshain, who handles external affairs, and Dave Abrams, the media director, are both leaving to work for a pro-Santis group outside the campaign. The campaign confirmed the news in a statement.

Obenshain and Abrams both played important roles in DeSantis’ reelection campaign for governor of Florida.  Obenshain served as chief of staff to first lady Casey DeSantis and as a reelection campaign finance director. Abrams led paid media strategy.

The news comes as questions continue to loom over the strength of Desantis’ campaign. Despite a self-report of large fundraising hauls, recent poll numbers are showing him trailing by notable margins against former President Donald Trump. 

Read More

A recent poll from FiveThirtyEight shows DeSantis at 21% versus Trump at 49.7%. 

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.