Two Senior DeSantis Advisors Leave Campaign Less Than Two Months After Launch 

Two senior advisers to Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign are leaving less than two months after it launched.

Tucker Obenshain, who handles external affairs, and Dave Abrams, the media director, are both leaving to work for a pro-Santis group outside the campaign. The campaign confirmed the news in a statement.

Obenshain and Abrams both played important roles in DeSantis’ reelection campaign for governor of Florida. Obenshain served as chief of staff to first lady Casey DeSantis and as a reelection campaign finance director. Abrams led paid media strategy.

The news comes as questions continue to loom over the strength of Desantis’ campaign. Despite a self-report of large fundraising hauls, recent poll numbers are showing him trailing by notable margins against former President Donald Trump.

A recent poll from FiveThirtyEight shows DeSantis at 21% versus Trump at 49.7%.