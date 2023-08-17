Two Men Convicted in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Appeal Charges

Two men convicted in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have filed appeals and are seeking to have their convictions reversed or be afforded new trials, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox say allegations of jury misconduct during their trials were not properly addressed by the judge, who they also accuse of implementing unfair time limits on cross-examinations of witnesses.

Last December, Croft was sentenced to 19 years in prison while Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Both were found guilty of leading a group of paramilitary militia members who planned to kidnap Whitmer and blow up bridges to slow anyone pursuing them. Croft was also found guilty of conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction and possessing an unregistered destructive device.

The FBI arrested 13 men suspected of being involved in the plot to kidnap Whitmer in October 2020.