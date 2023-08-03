2 Members of ‘Tennessee Three’ Seek Return to State House in Thursday Special Election

Two members of the Tennessee state House who were controversially expelled in April after a gun control protest are seeking a return to their seats in a special election on Thursday.

Justin Pearson and Justin Jones were expelled by the chamber’s Republican majority, who cited breaches of decorum after the Black lawmakers led a gun control protest from the floor following a Nashville school shooting in March. Rep. Gloria Johnson, who led the protest alongside them, was not expelled from the state legislature, though she did face an expulsion vote.

Republican leaders in the state house denied that race was a factor in the expulsion hearings, but Johnson has said the only reason she was not expelled was due to her being white.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: (L-R) Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones, state Rep. Gloria Johnson, and state Rep. Justin Pearson speak with members of the press after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office April 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden met with the three state representatives known as the "Tennessee Three" to discuss ongoing efforts to ban assault weapons. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Win McNamee/Getty Images

Jones and Pearson were later returned to their seats, but their expulsions prompted special primary and general elections in accordance with Tennessee state law. The pair were able to raise more than $2 million in campaign donations following the national attention surrounding their expulsion.

Both candidates are favored to win in largely Democratic districts, but Republicans are sure to hang onto a majority in the state house, which currently has a 75-to-24-seat supermajority.