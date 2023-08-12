2 Florida Men – DeSantis and Trump – Turn Iowa State Fair Into Battleground

Ron DeSantis brought his work ethic.

Donald Trump brought his swagger.

The contrast in styles between the two Republican presidential contenders at the Iowa State Fair told the story of the state of the race for the two men as well as the state of mind of their campaigns.

Running in a distant second behind the first-place Trump, the 44-year-old Florida governor is campaigning as if Iowa is a make-or-break state for him, and he seemed to work for every vote at every ride or funnel cake or game stand. The reception was mixed, drawing praise from Republicans as well as fire from Trump supporters and liberals. DeSantis made sure to participate in a “Fair-Side Chat” with Iowa’s popular Republican governor, Kim Reynolds.

The former president didn’t work half as hard. He didn’t need to.

Flanked by Secret Service agents and a bevy of Florida members of Congress who flew with him on his Trump-branded jet, the 77-year-old Trump spent about 30 minutes wandering about the fair before giving brief remarks at the Steer N’ Stein restaurant, which was filled with and surrounded by supporters. He was then whisked away in a motorcade of flashing police sirens and buses, one loaded with his congressional entourage, another filled with admiring supporters and another bearing a traveling press corps, including the Right Side Broadcasting Network that covers his every move from the moment he deplanes at an airport until he jets off again.

Trump refused to appear with Reynolds, whom he has accused of being a DeSantis lackey. Reynolds’ team says she’s neutral.

“Trump is one-of-a-kind, obviously, and he does Trump stuff. So I don’t think it’s surprising anybody, but I don’t think it's gonna have much of an impact,” Iowa state Sen. Jesse Green, a Republican who endorsed DeSantis and campaigned with him at the fair.

The Iowa State Fair is a major cultural event and has a history of drawing top presidential contenders to the first-in-the-nation caucus state. The GOP caucuses are Jan. 15.

DeSantis is betting big on Iowa, and for good reason. Polls show Trump in first place in the Hawkeye State, but his lead is less dominant there than in national polls. And winning the Iowa caucuses – or even just having a strong showing there – can generate momentum for presidential candidates.

Throughout the day, Trump’s campaign and supporters nagged at DeSantis.

Trump intentionally campaigned with the Florida House members to send a signal that the governor doesn’t have support in the state where they both live (DeSantis’s campaign notes he has 99 Florida legislative endorsements and 40 Iowa legislative endorsements).

Trump’s campaign also named its new Florida director ahead of his Iowa visit: Brian Hughes, a veteran GOP operative who helped mastermind DeSantis’s first successful primary campaign for Congress in 2012, only to have the candidate let him go after the election when it was expedient – leading to questions about DeSantis’s loyalty in Tallahassee political circles.

“Today is all about trolling Ron,” said one senior Trump adviser who did not have authorization to speak on the record.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters as the visits the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa.

It started with an airplane that constantly circled the sky towing a banner that read “BE LIKABLE, Ron!” Ron was written in way that was reminiscent of “Jeb!” -- the motto of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s doomed 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump supporters were on hand when DeSantis joined Sen. Joni Ernst to grill burgers on Saturday morning. They stood feet away from the Florida governor's campaign stop, chanting “we love Trump” and holding “BACK TO BACK IOWA CHAMP” pro-Trump signs (Trump, however, lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016 to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz).

When Trump’s campaign plane flew overhead, they cheered.

Iowa state Senate President Amy Sinclair, who joined DeSantis on his tour around the fair, said Trump is using “dirty tactics” to attack the Florida governor because he is afraid. Sinclair endorsed DeSantis even before he officially entered the presidential race.

“When people know that they have real competition, they start fighting, and I think they use dirty tactics and I think it's unnecessary,” Sinclair said. Iowans see through that. We believe wholeheartedly in the best person winning and if you can't win without doing nonsense like that, then you probably shouldn't win."

Liberals got in on the DeSantis-bashing as well.

DeSantis’s Saturday morning “Fair Side Chat” with Reynolds was briefly disturbed by a group of abortion-rights and LGBT-rights activists who kept blowing whistles and clanging cowbells as they spoke.

"Hey, you know what? We’re in Iowa, and in Iowa we’re Iowa nice. So let’s give everybody the opportunity to hear all the candidates,” Reynolds said, turning back to ask DeSantis for his impressions of Iowa. The protesters kept blowing their whistles and clanging their cowbells until they were removed by security. And when DeSantis gave his campaign pitch at the end of the conversation, the microphone briefly cut out. DeSantis raised his voice and kept talking.

While the ex-president has picked public fights with Reynolds, DeSantis presented her with a gift on stage: A mug that said “GET SHIT DONE.”

DeSantis also pandered to the governor and her constituents.

DES MOINES, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Republican U.S. presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey, and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) celebrate as the DeSantis' children Madison and Mason playing carnival games at the Iowa State Fair midway on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa.

"I tell people when they see all the good stuff Iowa is doing, sometimes they'll say Iowa is the Florida of the North, but then I see all the stuff they've done and I think to myself, maybe we are the Iowa of the South," DeSantis said prompting cheers from Reynolds and the crowd.

DeSantis, who’s in the midst of a 99-county Iowa tour, rode the Ferris wheel and drove bumper cars with his kids, shook hands with firefighters and served hard boiled eggs on a stick during his hours-long swing around the Iowa State Fair. He smiled for photos with the famed Butter Cow, autographed at least one cowboy hat and walked from booth to booth flanked by dozens of aides, endorsers, reporters and fairgoers. The group was so large that it engulfed several fairgoers on mobility scooters and babies in strollers.

A pair of attendees seemed surprised by the size of his fast-moving entourage as it came near them, saying “what the hell did we get in the middle of? Jesus Christ.” At least a handful of people wearing Trump merchandise booed him, but others in MAGA hats cheered him on.

Some in the crowd tried to recall his first name as he handed out the hard boiled eggs, and one woman identified him to a friend as "the one with the combover."

DeSantis largely avoided criticizing Trump, but he made sure to single out the former president for his negative remarks about Gov. Reynolds.

“I think that Donald Trump's attacks on Kim Reynolds are totally out of bounds. I couldn't disagree with it any more. And she's done, really, nothing but do a great job. She's never done anything to him. But that's just how he operates, to attack one of the best governors in the country,” DeSantis told reporters.

Governor Kim Reynolds (L) hosts Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during one of her "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Before Trump’s speech, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz – who was a top DeSantis adviser in 2018 and was then the head of his gubernatorial transition team – decided to rib DeSantis by joking about the different types of meat at the fair and how they’re served: rare, medium rare and well done.

“The most done you can be is Ron DeSantis,” Gaetz said.

Trump, usually known for speeches that last for hours, gave the briefest remarks before leaving the venue. His campaign said he paid for $10,000 in food and $10,000 in drinks for those there. The website Semafor confirmed the drink tab with the bar tender at Steer N’ Stein, which offered a “MAGA Meal Deal,” according to a sign that advertised “$24 for 2024. Already Fixing Inflation!”

At the Des Moines Airport after his whirlwind Iowa stop, Trump was flanked by his congressional supporters as he stood in front of his plane where he took one-by-one pictures with so-called “super volunteers” who were bused in to meet the former president before he left.

Trump took a few questions from the press where he defiantly said he wouldn’t take any plea deals amid his third existing and fourth looming indictment. He also insisted he has a good relationship with Reynolds.

Trump then boarded his plane with his entourage. It took off as the supporters cheered. They then loaded back into the bus to return to the state fair.