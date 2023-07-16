Two Detroit Officials Fired for Flying LGBTQ+ Flag for Two Hours - The Messenger
Two Detroit Officials Fired for Flying LGBTQ+ Flag for Two Hours

The two commissioners raised the pride flag during one of several rallies against the city’s resolution

Patrick Cooley
A city council in Michigan removed two members of the city’s human relations commission after an LGBTQ pride flag was flown on city property at a July 9 rally.

The city of Hamtramck, a Detroit enclave, voted in June to bar several types of flags, including the LGBTQ pride flag, from being flown on city property, according to the Detroit News.

The law bars anyone from flying “religious, ethnic, racial, political or sexual orientation group flags” on city grounds, CNN reported last month, citing minutes from a city council meeting.

LGBTQ pride flag
Two members of a Detroit-area human relations commission were removed this week after flying an LGBTQ pride flag on city property.Getty Images
Read More

The council voted to remove Russ Gordon, chair of the Human Relations Commission, and Catrina Stackpoole, a commission member, from the commission on Tuesday.

Local media outlets began reporting on the outster on Friday.

The council also barred the commission from raising any more flags on city property, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The two commissioners raised the pride flag during one of several rallies against the city’s resolution.

Stackpoole told the Detroit News on July 9 that someone took the flag down two hours after it was raised.

The June resolution was an effort to keep the city neutral on political and culture war issues, city leaders have told local news outlets.

Protestors, however, felt the law was intended to prevent city officials from flying LGBTQ flags. June was Pride Month.

Members of the city council, who are all muslim, said that LGBTQ pride flags clash with their faith, according to local media reports.

Gordon and Stackpoole have not commented on their removal and could not be reached for comment Sunday.

"The council passed a resolution on Tuesday night removing them for violating the previous flag resolution.  The police department is investigating if any criminal laws were actually broken," Hamtramck city manager Max Garbarino said in a statement to The Detroit News.

"Resolutions don't carry criminal penalties,” Garbarino stressed. “But they're looking at the entire situation.”

