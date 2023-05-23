Tucker Carlson’s Unaired Final Monologue

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

Tucker Carlson biographer Chadwick Moore reported he had seen the final, unaired Carlson monologue filmed for Fox News. The topics: the January 6 Capitol riot and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) calling for an end to his show.

Speaking with conservative radio host Jesse Kelly on Monday, Moore claimed he’d seen the monologue Carlson sent to his producers on April 24, hours before he learned he was no longer with the company.

In the monologue, Carlson talked heavily about the January 6 Capitol riot and participant Ray Epps. Epps had just filmed an interview with CBS at the time and said Carlson had an “obsession” with him.

Epps was never charged with any crimes related to January 6 and he’s since blamed conservative pundits like Carlson for the riot.

“He was planning to talk a lot about January 6, about Ray Epps ... They gave him the star treatment. He's a hero to liberals for some reason even though he's the only man caught on video encouraging violence,” Moore said.

Carlson also spoke about Ocasio-Cortez who blasted his show and accused him of inciting violence. The congresswoman told MSNBC there is a “real problem with what is permissible on air” in reference to Carlson.

“Carlson was also going to talk about how people like AOC and others in government were trying to get his show taken off the air ironically,” Moore reported.

The Messenger reached out to Fox News for comment on Carlson’s alleged monologue, but they did not immediately respond.