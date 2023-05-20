The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’

    A Fox spokesperson shot down the claim a company board member was behind media leaks to damage him.

    Zachary Leeman
    A Fox board member may have leaked texts and behind-the-scenes video of Tucker Carlson preceding his departure from the network, according to the former host’s lawyer. 

    “It strains credulity that, immediately after agreeing to pay almost $780 million to settle serious allegations of misconduct that a member of Fox’s Board of Directors would be engaging in an attempted smear campaign by illegally leaking information about Tucker Carlson,” Freedman told the Daily Caller on Friday. “However, we have to trust that it is true when the Chief Legal Officer informs Tucker that he believes it to be the case.”

    Daily Caller, which Carlson co-founded, cites “sources” familiar with a dispute between Carlson and Fox over media leaks.

    Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt on August 7, 2021 in Esztergom, Hungary.
    (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
    The leaks occurred as Fox was facing a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems. That has since been settled for $780 million. Carlson departed the network shortly after.

    Fox News Chief Legal Counsel Viet Dinh allegedly told an associate of Carlson’s that he believes a member of Fox’s board was behind the leaks, per Daily Caller's report.  

    Asked for comment, a Fox spokesperson told The Messenger the claims in the Daily Caller report are "categorically false."

    According to an alleged letter from Freedman to Fox, obtained by Axios, Carlson has accused his former network of breach of contract. 

    Carlson has kept mostly quiet since leaving Fox in April. His time slot has seen a dip in ratings and Carlson told fans they could expect a new version of his show soon.

