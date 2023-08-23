Tucker Carlson Says Trump Will Reach ‘Far Larger Audience’ with Him Than He Would In Fox Debate
The ex-host for the network is dropping his interview with the former president five minutes before the debate airs
Tucker Carlson believes his interview with Donald Trump is going to reach a much bigger audience than the Fox News debate it's acting as counter-programming to.
"Whatever you think of Trump, he is, as of the tonight, the indisputable far and away frontrunner in the Republican race. We think voters have an interest in hearing what he thinks," Carlson said in a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) hours before the Milwaukee debate is set to air on Fox News at 9 p.m. EST.
Carlson's interview with Trump, which is pre-taped, will drop just five minutes before the primary debate.
The pundit took a dig at his former network by referencing his "far larger audience."
"When Trump approached us about having a conversation for a far larger audience than he'd receive on cable news, we happily accepted," Carlson said.
Carlson's video also debuted a new logo for his show. It previously read Tucker on Twitter, but has been changed to Tucker on X to keep with the recent name change.
- Trump To Skip First GOP Debate, Will Do Interview With Tucker Carlson: Report
- Pence Teases Trump Could Still Show Up for GOP Primary Debate Amid Tucker Carlson Report
- Trump Planning Counterprogramming, Possible Tucker Carlson Sit Down During GOP Debate: Report
- WATCH: Tucker Carlson Interviews Donald Trump Ahead of GOP Primary Debate
- Tucker Carlson Tells Trump Former Fox Colleague Chris Wallace is a ‘B–chy Little Man’
- Trump Has Already Taped Tucker Carlson Interview Slated to Air on Debate Night: Report
The former Fox News host has taken digs at cable news in general since he and Fox News parted ways.
Since moving a new version of his show to Twitter, Carlson has interviewed everyone from rapper Ice Cube to former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer.
His debut episode quickly broke 70 million views in a matter of hours, but episode engagement has fallen some since then. The most recent episode of his show, a sit-down with Col. Douglas Macgregor released on Monday, has topped eight million views.
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s DC Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics