Tucker Carlson Says Trump Will Reach 'Far Larger Audience' with Him Than He Would In Fox Debate
Politics.
Tucker Carlson Says Trump Will Reach ‘Far Larger Audience’ with Him Than He Would In Fox Debate

The ex-host for the network is dropping his interview with the former president five minutes before the debate airs

Zachary Leeman
Tucker Carlson believes his interview with Donald Trump is going to reach a much bigger audience than the Fox News debate it's acting as counter-programming to.

"Whatever you think of Trump, he is, as of the tonight, the indisputable far and away frontrunner in the Republican race. We think voters have an interest in hearing what he thinks," Carlson said in a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) hours before the Milwaukee debate is set to air on Fox News at 9 p.m. EST.

Carlson's interview with Trump, which is pre-taped, will drop just five minutes before the primary debate.

The pundit took a dig at his former network by referencing his "far larger audience."

"When Trump approached us about having a conversation for a far larger audience than he'd receive on cable news, we happily accepted," Carlson said.

Carlson's video also debuted a new logo for his show. It previously read Tucker on Twitter, but has been changed to Tucker on X to keep with the recent name change.

The former Fox News host has taken digs at cable news in general since he and Fox News parted ways.

Since moving a new version of his show to Twitter, Carlson has interviewed everyone from rapper Ice Cube to former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer.

ox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesChip Somodevilla/Getty Images

His debut episode quickly broke 70 million views in a matter of hours, but episode engagement has fallen some since then. The most recent episode of his show, a sit-down with Col. Douglas Macgregor released on Monday, has topped eight million views.

