Tucker Carlson To Host First GOP Presidential Forum Of The Cycle
Five candidates - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, sitting U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, and former Vice President Mike Pence - will be attending
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson will host the first GOP presidential forum for the 2024 primary season, Blaze TV announced Monday.
In a tweet, Blaze Media said the event will take place July 14 and will be live-streamed on BlazeTV and their YouTube channel. The forum will be at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa.
Five GOP candidates currently in the race – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, sitting U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, and former Vice President Mike Pence – will be attending. Most notably missing from the lineup is former Tucker Carlson favorite Donald Trump.
The forum is expected to take place just weeks before the Republican National Committee’s first official debate on August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
RealClearPolitics was the first to report this.
