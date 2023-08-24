Tucker Carlson Tells Trump Former Fox Colleague Chris Wallace is a ‘B–chy Little Man’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Tucker Carlson Tells Trump Former Fox Colleague Chris Wallace is a ‘B–chy Little Man’

The conservative commentator was clear that he does not consider the broadcaster a friend

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Tucker Carlson interviewing former President Donald Trump.Tucker Carlson/Twitter

In a much anticipated interview with the former president, Tucker Carlson said that his former Fox News colleague Chris Wallace is no friend to him.

"B--chy little man," Carlson quipped about Wallace during his interview with former President Trump that aired on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday night.

"Little fussy man," he added with a laugh.

Trump and Carlson's interview aired at the same time as the first Republican debate in Milwaukee.

Fox fired Carlson in 2023 in a shocking decision, as he was a dominant part of the network. Wallace left Fox News in 2022 after 18 years at the network, and said that he no longer felt comfortable with the programming.

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.