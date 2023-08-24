Tucker Carlson Tells Trump Former Fox Colleague Chris Wallace is a ‘B–chy Little Man’

In a much anticipated interview with the former president, Tucker Carlson said that his former Fox News colleague Chris Wallace is no friend to him.

"B--chy little man," Carlson quipped about Wallace during his interview with former President Trump that aired on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday night.

"Little fussy man," he added with a laugh.

Trump and Carlson's interview aired at the same time as the first Republican debate in Milwaukee.

Fox fired Carlson in 2023 in a shocking decision, as he was a dominant part of the network. Wallace left Fox News in 2022 after 18 years at the network, and said that he no longer felt comfortable with the programming.

