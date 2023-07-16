Tucker Carlson Says Chris Christie Refused Interview After Clashing on Ukraine - The Messenger
Tucker Carlson Says Chris Christie Refused Interview After Clashing on Ukraine

The former Fox News host suggested the 2024 hopeful could be a 'blustery coward' playing tough for the cameras

Zachary Leeman
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed Sunday that Chris Christie refused a "sit down" with him to discuss their differing views on the war in Ukraine. 

Carlson suggested the former New Jersey governor turned down the invitation because he may be a "blustery coward" who was simply playing tough for TV cameras when the 2024 presidential primary hopeful told ABC News that Carlson is "wrong" about his criticism of U.S. involvement in Ukraine.

Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.Jason Koerner/Getty Images

"Sounds like this could use a longer conversation," Carlson tweeted in response to Christie's comments.

"We just asked @GovChristie to sit down and explain his views on Ukraine. He refused," Carlson noted.

"You hate to think that Chris Christie is a blustery coward who plays the tough guy with sycophants at ABC but won’t answer real questions, but who knows? We hope he reconsiders," he added.

Carlson was responding to a Mediaite article about Christie's ABC News interview in which he said the one-time Fox News host has always been wrong on Ukraine.

"I would have said, you’ve always been wrong about this, Tucker, and you’re still wrong," he said.

Christie said he believes a "majority" of Republicans agree with his stance of providing Ukraine assistance in the war. 

Carlson parted ways with Fox News in April, but he's been posting episodes of Tucker on Twitter to the social media platform consistently since then, though his viewership has been taking a dive.

He recently invited accused human trafficker Andrew Tate on for a two-and-a-half hour talk and appeared on comedian Russell Brand's podcast.

