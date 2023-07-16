Tucker Carlson Says Chris Christie Refused Interview After Clashing on Ukraine
The former Fox News host suggested the 2024 hopeful could be a 'blustery coward' playing tough for the cameras
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed Sunday that Chris Christie refused a "sit down" with him to discuss their differing views on the war in Ukraine.
Carlson suggested the former New Jersey governor turned down the invitation because he may be a "blustery coward" who was simply playing tough for TV cameras when the 2024 presidential primary hopeful told ABC News that Carlson is "wrong" about his criticism of U.S. involvement in Ukraine.
"Sounds like this could use a longer conversation," Carlson tweeted in response to Christie's comments.
- Tucker Carlson Says ‘Being Racist is Not a Crime’ in New Biography
- Chris Christie Says He Was Interviewed in One of Trump’s Probes
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028
- Chris Christie Says He Wouldn’t Be Trump VP: ‘Spoke to Mike Pence, the Job Doesn’t Sound Like It Was Too Great’
"We just asked @GovChristie to sit down and explain his views on Ukraine. He refused," Carlson noted.
"You hate to think that Chris Christie is a blustery coward who plays the tough guy with sycophants at ABC but won’t answer real questions, but who knows? We hope he reconsiders," he added.
Carlson was responding to a Mediaite article about Christie's ABC News interview in which he said the one-time Fox News host has always been wrong on Ukraine.
"I would have said, you’ve always been wrong about this, Tucker, and you’re still wrong," he said.
Christie said he believes a "majority" of Republicans agree with his stance of providing Ukraine assistance in the war.
Carlson parted ways with Fox News in April, but he's been posting episodes of Tucker on Twitter to the social media platform consistently since then, though his viewership has been taking a dive.
He recently invited accused human trafficker Andrew Tate on for a two-and-a-half hour talk and appeared on comedian Russell Brand's podcast.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics
- Klobuchar Blasts Musk, Zuckerberg Over Proposed Fight: ‘Whatever’Politics