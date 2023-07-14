Tucker Carlson Presses Asa Hutchinson on Veto of Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care

Tucker Carlson on Friday grilled 2024 GOP White House hopeful and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on why he vetoed a measure banning gender-affirming health care for minors in 2021.
At the presidential forum during the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, Carlson asked the GOP Primary candidate to explain the move.
"Do you have different feeling?" Carlson pressed. "This is a permanent change we are making to a child and why would we allow that if we don't allow [gender-transition] surgery?"
Hutchinson responded: "Permanent change is one issue, but also hormonal treatment is a different issue."
Hutchinson told Carlson that when you look at the bill he vetoed there was not a "grandfather clause" in it. And Hutchinson told NPR's Ari Shapiro that the bill would have interrupted "normal care that health professionals provide" and he didn't want to interfere with medical decisions already agreed upon by the patient, parents, and physician.
"I think independently," Hutchinson told Carlson. "I think of the parents, I think of the Constitution and actually, the court if you read the decision, the federal judge who struck it down as unconstitutional really sided with parents as well."
"But how is it treatment?" Carlson doubled down prompting applause from the audience after his question. "I guess that's my question. If you have a child who is born a boy, I want to become a girl. He hasn't gone through puberty yet. You say 10. Is it treatment to prevent him from going through the natural process of adolescence? How is that treatment?"
Hutchinson told Carlson that he "hoped" they would be able to talk about other issues, with Carlson responding to say that he think "every person in the room would agree" that this is "one of the biggest issues in this country," prompting more applause and cheers from the crowd.
Stephanie Murray contributed to this report.
