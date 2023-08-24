Tucker Carlson On Trump Attackers: ‘Don’t They Have to Kill You Now?’

TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Tucker Carlson suggested that the political enemies of former President Donald Trump may try to kill him, arguing all their other methods of attack have not worked.
"Trying to put you in prison for the rest of your life, that's not working, so like, don't they have to kill you now?" Carlson asked the former president in their sit down on X, formerly known as Twitter. "They can indict you 20 times, you're not going to lose the Republican primary because of that."
"Bullsh--, it's all bullsh--," Trump said of his mounting legal troubles.
