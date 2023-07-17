Tucker Carlson Lands First Post-Fox Advertiser: Report

Tucker Carlson has attracted his first post-Fox News advertiser, according to a new report.

Since Fox and Carlson parted ways in April, the former top-rated host has begun a new show, "Tucker on Twitter," on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. He has now signed a seven-figure advertising deal, CNBC reported citing people familiar with the situation.

The deal is with Public Square, a shopping app that promotes itself directly to conservatives. Company CEO Michael Seifert has described Public Square, which is set to soon go public on the New York Stock Exchange, as a "starting point" to battling left-leaning policies pushed by other corporations.

"So there’s really this cool parallel economy ecosystem that’s been created. And it all starts with consumer spending. We hate ESG, we hate DEI [Diversity Equity and Inclusion], we talk about these policies all the time in the news," he said in an interview with the conservative Breitbart.

The company will reportedly begin running ads on Carlson's show beginning in August.

Carlson's show has managed to bring in tens of millions of views, though recent output has shown a steady dip.

A recent sit down with accused human trafficker Andrew Tate stirred controversy and gave the show a boost in numbers.