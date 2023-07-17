Tucker Carlson Lands First Post-Fox Advertiser: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Tucker Carlson Lands First Post-Fox Advertiser: Report

Public Square is set to begin a partnership with the Twitter show in late August

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rich Polk/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson has attracted his first post-Fox News advertiser, according to a new report.

Since Fox and Carlson parted ways in April, the former top-rated host has begun a new show, "Tucker on Twitter," on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. He has now signed a seven-figure advertising deal, CNBC reported citing people familiar with the situation.

The deal is with Public Square, a shopping app that promotes itself directly to conservatives. Company CEO Michael Seifert has described Public Square, which is set to soon go public on the New York Stock Exchange, as a "starting point" to battling left-leaning policies pushed by other corporations.

"So there’s really this cool parallel economy ecosystem that’s been created. And it all starts with consumer spending. We hate ESG, we hate DEI [Diversity Equity and Inclusion], we talk about these policies all the time in the news," he said in an interview with the conservative Breitbart.

Read More

The company will reportedly begin running ads on Carlson's show beginning in August.

Carlson's show has managed to bring in tens of millions of views, though recent output has shown a steady dip.

A recent sit down with accused human trafficker Andrew Tate stirred controversy and gave the show a boost in numbers.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.