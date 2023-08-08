Tucker Carlson Hits Fox News for Not Defending Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones: ‘Not One Word in His Defense’

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized his old network for not coming to the defense of Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones after he was ousted from multiple social media platforms.

While interviewing Tristan Tate, an internet personality who, along with his brother Andrew Tate, is currently facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, the two discussed free speech in America and institutions that are not fighting out against cancel culture.

"You don’t have to agree with everything Alex Jones says," Tate told Carlson on episode 14 of his X, formerly known as Twitter, show. "I like Alex Jones."

"I do too," Tucker responded.

"I don’t agree with everything Alex Jones says, and you don’t have to. But Bill Maher famously — and credit to him — said when Alex Jones got banned, he said we shouldn’t be banning people. He said I hate Alex Jones, but Alex Jones should be allowed to talk, everyone should be allowed to talk in the town square," Tate said.

Carlson complained that no one came to Jones' defense following the ban, not even Fox News.

"I was fishing out of the country and the company that I worked for, which is supposedly in favor of free speech, said not one word in his defense," Tucker said.

While he still worked at the network, Tucker defended Jones multiple times during scrutiny over a defamation lawsuit filed against Jones for spouting false claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

Jones was ordered to pay the families of children who died nearly $1 billion after falsely claiming the victims were paid actors.