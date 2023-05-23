Tucker Carlson Hits ‘Draft Carlson PAC’ With Legal Complaint

A recently unveiled super PAC that is urging former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to run for president in 2024 was hit with a cease-and-desist letter on Monday, according to reports.

Carlson’s lawyer Harmeet Dhillon sent "Draft Tucker PAC" the letter—obtained by The Daily Beast — saying the PAC is using Carlson’s “name, image, and likeness” to raise money, despite the fact that he "will not run for President in 2024 under any circumstances."

The letter added that the super PAC's "misrepresentations are damaging to Mr. Carlson and defrauding his supporters," asserting that If the group does not "immediately" cease activities, "we will use every legal means at our disposal to vindicate his rights and protect his supporters from these misrepresentations."

The PAC also scheduled an ad for a week-long run on Newsmax. Carlson "mocks woke nonsense," the ad said, adding, "Republicans need a new leader and Tucker Carlson is ready to run."

Carlson was fired from Fox last month, shortly after the company settled a massive $787 million lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

He has since announced that he will host a new show on Twitter.