Tucker Carlson Faces Pushback Over More Than Two Hour Interview With Andrew Tate
Politics
Tucker Carlson Faces Pushback Over More Than Two Hour Interview With Andrew Tate

The former Fox News host received a significant viewership boost with the lengthy sit down

Zachary Leeman
Tucker Carlson's "Tucker on Twitter" received a viewership boost thanks to the latest episode, but the lengthy sit down with Andrew Tate, a social media personality who is facing accusations of rape, drew a mixed reaction, even from some conservatives.

Carlson's latest episode of his Twitter show is a two-and-a-half hour interview with Andrew Tate, an influencer who was charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania last month.

Tucker Carlson Interviews Andrew Tate for 2.5 Hour Episode
Andrew Tate arriving at Municipal Court of Bucharest, RomaniaDANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

The episode has received over 40 million views, as of Wednesday morning, fewer than the 70 million-plus views Carlson's debut episode received on the platform, but a significant jump from the less than 10 that watched the previous episode (which had a more traditional runtime of five minutes).

Carlson's choice of guest in Tate, a kickboxer who is a self-described misogynist who relentlessly trolls his critics and activists he doesn't like, such as when he made waves by tweeting climate activist Greta Thunberg that he wanted to send her a list of his car collection and their "enormous emissions" to her.

Carlson's interview quickly drew pushback.

"Tate is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. Are you an Andrew Tate right winger or a Sound of Freedom right winger. You can’t really be both," conservative podcast host Erick Erickson tweeted, referencing the Jim Caviezel film "Sound of a Freedom," a recently released movie about a man targeting sex traffickers around the globe.

"Tucker devotes his first lengthy interview to a sex trafficking woman abusing fraud," Fox News contributor Ben Domenech tweeted.

Some were more complimentary of Carlson's discussion with Tate, which included everything from Covid lockdown measures, Tate's theories on the world being "The Matrix," and even Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Elon Musk called the interview "interesting," and others threw their support behind Tate.

