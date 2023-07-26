Tucker Carlson Claims He Knows His Fox News Firing Was Part of Dominion Settlement in Book: Report

Tucker Carlson claimed his Fox News firing was linked to a $787.5 million lawsuit settlement between his former network and Dominion Voting Systems, according to a new report.

The Guardian on Tuesday published excerpts from the upcoming biography "Tucker" by Chadwick Moore after obtaining a copy. The book will release next month.

"They agreed to take me off the air, my show off the air, as a condition of the Dominion settlement," Carlson reportedly told Moore.

Carlson and Fox News parted ways in April, the same month Dominion's defamation suit was settled.

The company accused Fox of allowing a number of talking heads to promote baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud tied to the company's machines in the 2020 presidential election.

"They had to settle this; Rupert [Murdoch, the 92-year-old Fox News owner] couldn’t testify. I think that deal was made minutes before the trial started," Carlson said, adding, "I mean, I know it was."

Both Dominion and Fox News have repeatedly denied that Carlson losing his show was part of any sort of deal.

"As the Fox principals who negotiated the settlement well know, Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson’s employment orally or in writing," Dominion said in May.

Carlson reportedly said his firing came as a shock and he was told he was still being held to his contract into 2025.

"I was first confused, and then shocked. It was just, 'We’re taking you off the air.' No explanation why, and they’ve let me guess ever since. That’s literally all I know. I asked if I violated my contract. They said, no, I'm not fired, I'm still under contract," Carlson told Moore.

The broadcaster has not stayed quiet since leaving Fox though, launching Tucker on Twitter, a new version of his show hosted at Twitter. The most recent episode included Carlson interviewing rapper Ice Cube.