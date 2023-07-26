Tucker Carlson Claims He Knows His Fox News Firing Was Part of Dominion Settlement in Book: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Tucker Carlson Claims He Knows His Fox News Firing Was Part of Dominion Settlement in Book: Report

The former Fox News host declared his dismissal was tied to a massive $780 million defamation settlement, something his former network denies

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rich Polk/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson claimed his Fox News firing was linked to a $787.5 million lawsuit settlement between his former network and Dominion Voting Systems, according to a new report.

The Guardian on Tuesday published excerpts from the upcoming biography "Tucker" by Chadwick Moore after obtaining a copy. The book will release next month.

"They agreed to take me off the air, my show off the air, as a condition of the Dominion settlement," Carlson reportedly told Moore.

Carlson and Fox News parted ways in April, the same month Dominion's defamation suit was settled.

Read More

The company accused Fox of allowing a number of talking heads to promote baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud tied to the company's machines in the 2020 presidential election.

"They had to settle this; Rupert [Murdoch, the 92-year-old Fox News owner] couldn’t testify. I think that deal was made minutes before the trial started," Carlson said, adding, "I mean, I know it was."

Both Dominion and Fox News have repeatedly denied that Carlson losing his show was part of any sort of deal.

"As the Fox principals who negotiated the settlement well know, Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson’s employment orally or in writing," Dominion said in May.

Carlson reportedly said his firing came as a shock and he was told he was still being held to his contract into 2025.

"I was first confused, and then shocked. It was just, 'We’re taking you off the air.' No explanation why, and they’ve let me guess ever since. That’s literally all I know. I asked if I violated my contract. They said, no, I'm not fired, I'm still under contract," Carlson told Moore.

The broadcaster has not stayed quiet since leaving Fox though, launching Tucker on Twitter, a new version of his show hosted at Twitter. The most recent episode included Carlson interviewing rapper Ice Cube.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.