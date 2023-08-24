Tucker Carlson Calls Former Fox News Host Chris Wallace a ‘Bitchy Little Man’

TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Tucker Carlson on Wednesday said Chris Wallace, his former colleague at Fox News, is a "bitchy little man" in an interview with former President Donald Trump.
"Not a friend," Carlson said of Wallace, who left Fox News for CNN in January 2022. "Bitchy little man."
"He's a little fussy man," Carlson said, laughing with the former president who skipped Wednesday night's debate and, instead, chose to do a one-on-one interview with Carlson on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site
Read More
- Tucker Carlson Tells Trump Former Fox Colleague Chris Wallace is a ‘B–chy Little Man’
- Fox News: Tucker Carlson Breached His Contract with New Twitter Show
- Tucker Carlson Says Chris Christie Refused Interview After Clashing on Ukraine
- Tucker Carlson ‘Preparing for War’ Against Fox News: Report
- Fox News Settles Lawsuit with Former Tucker Carlson Producer for $12 Million
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics