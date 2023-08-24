Tucker Carlson Calls Former Fox News Host Chris Wallace a ‘Bitchy Little Man’ - The Messenger
Tucker Carlson Calls Former Fox News Host Chris Wallace a ‘Bitchy Little Man’

'He's a little fussy man," said Carlson, laughing with the ex-president who he interviewed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter

Stephen Neukam
Carlson pictured at the 2023 Family Leadership SummitScott Olson/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson on Wednesday said Chris Wallace, his former colleague at Fox News, is a "bitchy little man" in an interview with former President Donald Trump.

"Not a friend," Carlson said of Wallace, who left Fox News for CNN in January 2022. "Bitchy little man."

"He's a little fussy man," Carlson said, laughing with the former president who skipped Wednesday night's debate and, instead, chose to do a one-on-one interview with Carlson on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

