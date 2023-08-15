Tucker Carlson Biography Sales Sluggish in First Week - The Messenger
Tucker Carlson Biography Sales Sluggish in First Week

Carlson's biography has not made The New York Times Best Sellers list

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Carlson: He and Patel started the conservative publication The Daily Caller together. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson's biography, "Tucker" written by Chadwick Moore, is struggling to climb the charts after being released on August 1, with just over 3,000 copies being sold on the first week.

A total of 3,227 copies were sold in the first week of August, as reported by the Guardian. The book is ranking at number 57 in Amazon's list of best-selling biographies — it trails the biography of GOP White House hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, "Woke Inc.," that sits at No. 53.

"Tucker" has not made The New York Times Best Sellers list, and it did not break Kindle's top 100.

Carlson's biography was making headlines before it even hit the stores, with excerpts revealed where he says that "being racist is not a crime," or where he claimed to know that his firing from Fox News was a part of the Dominion lawsuit settlement.

Carlson, the former top-rated host on cable news television, left Fox News in April, which was also when the defamation lawsuit against the media company was settled.

