Tucker Carlson and Rapper Ice Cube Bond Over COVID Vaccines and More - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Tucker Carlson and Rapper Ice Cube Bond Over COVID Vaccines and More

'I don't believe in politicians,' rapper Ice Cube told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 21: Ice Cube poses on the red carpet prior to the BIG3 Championship at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images for BIG3)Todd Kirkland/Getty

In the latest episode of Tucker on Twitter, Tucker Carlson interviewed rapper Ice Cube about avoiding the COVID-19 vaccine, his career roots and more.

Carlson and Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, drove through the rapper's old neighborhood in Los Angeles and found several points to agree on, including being against vaccine mandates.

"I never told anyone not to get vaccinated, publicly. That was never my message to the world," Cube said.

It was first reported in November that he lost out on a $9 million movie role for refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate.

Read More

"But it's not their decision. There is no repercussions if they are wrong. I get all the repercussions if they are wrong," Cube said, claiming he knows people who have had negative side effects from their vaccinations.

Asked by the rapper if he took a COVID-19 vaccine, Carlson laughed and said, "Of course not."

Cube expressed disappointment in nearly every recent president, including Barack Obama.

"It didn't change with Bush, with Clinton, elder Bush, Reagan, Carter. So at the end of the day, it's still the same as it was," he said, calling Obama's victory a largely symbolic one.

The rapper did meet with Donald Trump's campaign to advise on racial inequality issues, leading to the former president's Platinum Plan for Black Americans. He declared he now doesn't "believe" in politicians altogether.

"I don't believe in politicians," he said. "Politicians have hidden agendas. The more money you give them, the more they listen to you."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.