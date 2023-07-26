Tucker Carlson and Rapper Ice Cube Bond Over COVID Vaccines and More

In the latest episode of Tucker on Twitter, Tucker Carlson interviewed rapper Ice Cube about avoiding the COVID-19 vaccine, his career roots and more.

Carlson and Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, drove through the rapper's old neighborhood in Los Angeles and found several points to agree on, including being against vaccine mandates.

"I never told anyone not to get vaccinated, publicly. That was never my message to the world," Cube said.

It was first reported in November that he lost out on a $9 million movie role for refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate.

"But it's not their decision. There is no repercussions if they are wrong. I get all the repercussions if they are wrong," Cube said, claiming he knows people who have had negative side effects from their vaccinations.

Asked by the rapper if he took a COVID-19 vaccine, Carlson laughed and said, "Of course not."

Cube expressed disappointment in nearly every recent president, including Barack Obama.

"It didn't change with Bush, with Clinton, elder Bush, Reagan, Carter. So at the end of the day, it's still the same as it was," he said, calling Obama's victory a largely symbolic one.

The rapper did meet with Donald Trump's campaign to advise on racial inequality issues, leading to the former president's Platinum Plan for Black Americans. He declared he now doesn't "believe" in politicians altogether.

"I don't believe in politicians," he said. "Politicians have hidden agendas. The more money you give them, the more they listen to you."