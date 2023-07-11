Tuberville To CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on White Nationalists Being Racist: ‘That’s Your Opinion’ - The Messenger
Tuberville To CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on White Nationalists Being Racist: ‘That’s Your Opinion’

Tuberville told an Alabama radio station in May that while some people use the term "white nationalists," he calls those same people "Americans"

Published
Kayla Gallagher
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Monday told CNN host Kaitlin Collins that white nationalists being racist is a matter of "opinion" when she asked him to clarify a comment he made during a radio interview in May saying that while some people may call them white nationalists, he calls them "Americans."

In clarifying the definition of a white nationalist to Tuberville, Collins told the senator that being a white nationalist "is racist."

"Well, that's your opinion," Tuberville responded.

The somewhat heated exchange between the CNN host and Alabama senator began when Collins said she wanted to give him the opportunity to clarify what he recently said about whether or not white nationalists should be able to serve in the military.

"Just to be clear, you agree that white nationalists should not be serving in the US military, is that what you're saying?" Collins asked.

"If people think that a white nationalist is a racist, I agree with that, they shouldn't," Tuberville responded.

"A white nationalists is someone who believes that the white race is superior to other races," Collins said.

"Well, that's some people's opinion," Tuberville said.

"That's not an opinion. What's your opinion?" Collins interrupted.

"My opinion of a white nationalist, if someone wants to call them a white nationalist, to me is an American. It's an American," Tuberville said doubling down on his previous comment. "Now if that white nationalist is a racist, I'm totally against anything that they want to do because I am 110 percent against racism.

"But I want somebody that's in our military that's strong, that's an American that will fight along anybody whether it's a man or woman, Black or white, it doesn't make any difference," Tuberville continued.

Tuberville said he thinks identity politics are dividing this country, making it "weaker," and Democrats should be "ashamed" of using them.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) attends a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing about the federal response to monkeypox, on Capitol Hill September 14, 2022 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Collins argued that a being a white nationalist is not identity politics, but someone who believes "horrific" things, once again asking Tuberville if he believed that is someone who should serve in the military.

When first asked about his white nationalist comments Tuberville said he is "totally against any kind of racism" and during his football coaching career he dealt with more "minorities than anybody up here on this hill."

The former football coach-turned-senator, told Collins he thought comments from political leaders like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., calling the people who participated in the Capitol riots on January 6 "white nationalists" were "outrageous."

"White nationalists is just another word that they wanna use other than racism. I'm totally against anything to do with racism, but the thing about being a white nationalists is just a cover word for the Democrats now where they can use it to try make people mad across the country, identity politics, I'm totally against that," Tuberville said.

"But, I'm for the American people, I'm for military, I'm for Christian conservatives, Democrats, whoever wants to be in the military, to fight for this country to protect this country, that's what it's all about," the senator continued.

