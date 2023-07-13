Tuberville Spoke to Defense Secretary Austin About Military Nomination Halt After All, Pentagon Says

The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., took a call from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about the senator's blocks on military nominations.
"During the brief call, Secretary Austin explained to Senator Tuberville the impact the holds are having to military readiness and uncertainty in the force," Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.
Earlier today, Tuberville refused to speak to Austin. They are set to have another call again next week.
"The call follows secretary Austin’s remarks on Monday at the relinquishment of responsibility for the marine corps which is now without a confirmed commandant in place for the first time in more than 100 years,” Ryder added.
- Defense Secretary Austin to Reshuffle Roles Amid Sen. Tuberville Military Holds: Report
- Defense Secretary Austin: Tuberville Military Holds Create ‘Friction Throughout Entire Chain’
- Biden Nominates Pentagon Policy Chief As Tuberville Continues Blockade of Appointments
- Tommy Tuberville Rejects Austin Conversation Attempts Amid Military Blocks
- DeSantis Says He Agrees With Tuberville on Military Holds
President Joe Biden criticized Tuberville’s months-long block on military nominations earlier today, calling it “ridiculous.” He also accused the senator of jeopardizing U.S. security.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics