Tuberville Spoke to Defense Secretary Austin About Military Nomination Halt After All, Pentagon Says

The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., took a call from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about the senator's blocks on military nominations.

"During the brief call, Secretary Austin explained to Senator Tuberville the impact the holds are having to military readiness and uncertainty in the force," Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

Earlier today, Tuberville refused to speak to Austin. They are set to have another call again next week.

"The call follows secretary Austin’s remarks on Monday at the relinquishment of responsibility for the marine corps which is now without a confirmed commandant in place for the first time in more than 100 years,” Ryder added.

President Joe Biden criticized Tuberville’s months-long block on military nominations earlier today, calling it “ridiculous.” He also accused the senator of jeopardizing U.S. security.