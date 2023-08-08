Tuberville Says Ukraine Can’t Win War: ‘A Junior High Team Playing A College Team’
The senator told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on 'The Ingraham Angle' that the US should not be sending Ukraine any more money
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Ala., a former college football coach, claims that Ukraine can't win the war against Russia because it's like a "junior high team playing a college team."
The senator told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle" that the U.S. should not be sending Ukraine any more money because they "can't win."
Ingraham asked Tuberville how he felt about a recent CNN poll that reported the majority of Americans, 55%, are opposed to the U.S. sending any more aid money to Ukraine. She asked Tuberville if he thought this would "make any difference? Because in past conflicts, it’s taken a long time for politicians to get the point."
"Yeah, we’re not getting the point in Washington, D.C. I haven’t voted for a dime to send Ukraine. Russia should have never done this," Tuberville responded.
"I was in Ukraine three months with President Zelensky before this started. They were already fighting at that point. But at the end of the day, it’s a junior high team playing a college team. They can’t win," he continued. "We can throw all the money we want to, but unless we send NATO and our troops over, which we’re not going to do if I’ve got anything to do with it, then then there’s no chance. So they’re trying to get everybody’s eye off the real problem over here, and that’s the Biden administration. And the Democrats. They’re a total disaster."
