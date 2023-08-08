Tuberville Says Ukraine Can’t Win War: ‘A Junior High Team Playing A College Team’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Tuberville Says Ukraine Can’t Win War: ‘A Junior High Team Playing A College Team’

The senator told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on 'The Ingraham Angle' that the US should not be sending Ukraine any more money

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Ala., a former college football coach, claims that Ukraine can't win the war against Russia because it's like a "junior high team playing a college team."

The senator told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle" that the U.S. should not be sending Ukraine any more money because they "can't win."

Ingraham asked Tuberville how he felt about a recent CNN poll that reported the majority of Americans, 55%, are opposed to the U.S. sending any more aid money to Ukraine. She asked Tuberville if he thought this would "make any difference? Because in past conflicts, it’s taken a long time for politicians to get the point."

Read More
MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA - AUGUST 4: U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduces former President Donald Trump to members of the Alabama GOP during their summer meeting on August 4, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Julie Bennett/Getty Images)
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduces former President Donald Trump to members of the Alabama GOP during their summer meeting on August 4, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama.Julie Bennett/Getty Images

"Yeah, we’re not getting the point in Washington, D.C. I haven’t voted for a dime to send Ukraine. Russia should have never done this," Tuberville responded.

"I was in Ukraine three months with President Zelensky before this started. They were already fighting at that point. But at the end of the day, it’s a junior high team playing a college team. They can’t win," he continued. "We can throw all the money we want to, but unless we send NATO and our troops over, which we’re not going to do if I’ve got anything to do with it, then then there’s no chance. So they’re trying to get everybody’s eye off the real problem over here, and that’s the Biden administration. And the Democrats. They’re a total disaster."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.