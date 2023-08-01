Tuberville Pushes Back on ‘Shameful’ Biden Space Command Headquarters Move - The Messenger
Tuberville Pushes Back on ‘Shameful’ Biden Space Command Headquarters Move

The dispute comes after Biden announced the HQ would remain in Colorado

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Monday criticized President Joe Biden over his decision to keep the U.S. Space Command Headquarters in Colorado, calling the choice a politicization of what otherwise should have been a “fair and objective competition.”

“This is absolutely not over,” Tuberville said in a statement. “I will continue to fight this as long as it takes to bring Space Command where it would be best served — Huntsville, Alabama.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) speaks to reporters in the Senate Subway of the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Senators with the Senate Judiciary Committee held the press conference to discuss Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard Durbin's (D-IL) upcoming ethics bill for U.S. Supreme Court justices.
Sen. Tuberville is also engaged in a feud over a Pentagon policy that permits military personnel to travel to seek reproductive health care.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The dispute comes after Biden announced Monday that Space Command's headquarters would remain in Colorado, a reversal of former President Donald Trump’s decision in the final days of his presidency to move the headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama. 

Tuberville, who has blocked military promotions amid a high-profile feud with the Department of Defense over a policy that reimburses military personnel who travel to seek reproductive health care, added that he hopes House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., will continue the committee’s investigation into the decision.

Rogers vowed to continue the investigation in a statement Monday.

