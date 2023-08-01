Tuberville Pushes Back on ‘Shameful’ Biden Space Command Headquarters Move
The dispute comes after Biden announced the HQ would remain in Colorado
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Monday criticized President Joe Biden over his decision to keep the U.S. Space Command Headquarters in Colorado, calling the choice a politicization of what otherwise should have been a “fair and objective competition.”
“This is absolutely not over,” Tuberville said in a statement. “I will continue to fight this as long as it takes to bring Space Command where it would be best served — Huntsville, Alabama.”
The dispute comes after Biden announced Monday that Space Command's headquarters would remain in Colorado, a reversal of former President Donald Trump’s decision in the final days of his presidency to move the headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama.
Tuberville, who has blocked military promotions amid a high-profile feud with the Department of Defense over a policy that reimburses military personnel who travel to seek reproductive health care, added that he hopes House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., will continue the committee’s investigation into the decision.
Rogers vowed to continue the investigation in a statement Monday.
