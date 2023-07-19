Tuberville Admits a Failed Senate Vote to Repeal Military Abortion Travel Hurts His Cause
Ernst, other Republicans are trying to get a vote on the defense bill but Tuberville does not want it
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said a failed Senate vote to repeal a Pentagon abortion policy would "probably" hurt his effort to pressure the Defense Department to reverse course.
Tuberville has been holding up Senate confirmations of defense-related nominations for months in an effort to force the Pentagon to repeal the policy, which provides paid leave and travel reimbursement for service members seeking abortions.
Senate Republicans largely disagree with his tactics, which have prevented confirmations of top-ranking Pentagon officials, even if they, too, want to repeal the policy. They are now eying the annual defense authorization bill being debated this week as the best vehicle to force a vote.
- Schumer Says Democrats Won’t Block Vote on Pentagon’s Abortion Policy
- Senate Passes Sweeping Bipartisan Defense Bill
- Defense Secretary Austin: Tuberville Military Holds Create ‘Friction Throughout Entire Chain’
- Army Left Without a Leader Amid Tuberville Military Confirmation Holds
- DeSantis Says He Agrees With Tuberville on Military Holds
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a member of the GOP leadership team, has filed an amendment to block the Pentagon's abortion policy.
"I would love to see it move forward," she said. "But more than that, I just would love to see what I believe is the DOD do the right thing by just reversing the policy."
Ernst said her amendment is not intended to influence Tuberville to drop his hold on the defense nominations.
The House last week approved an amendment to its version of the defense bill to block the abortion policy, leading most Democrats to oppose the typically bipartisan bill on final passage.
Tuberville is not interested in the Senate having a separate vote on the matter on the defense bill.
"I like what the House has in theirs. I just don't know about ours," he said. "I don't know whether we need to put one on top of the other."
Tuberville admitted that's because he is concerned the amendment would not get the 60 votes needed to pass.
Most legislative measures in the Senate require 60 votes because of the chamber's filibuster rules, but amendments to bills are different. Typically amendments that are considered relevant to a bill at hand require a simple majority, while non-germane amendments need 60 votes to pass — although leadership sometimes haggles over these thresholds.
Ernst's amendment, however, may not be considered germane since the underlying bill does not deal with the abortion policy, and thus 60 votes would be needed. Even if a few centrist Democrats crossed the aisle to vote with Republicans, there would not be enough support to pass it, as Tuberville seems to acknowledge.
Asked if a failed vote would hurt his effort to leverage the Pentagon to drop its abortion policy, Tuberville conceded: "Probably."
