Trust in Supreme Court Plummets to 50-Year Low

Americans’ trust in the Supreme Court has hit its lowest point in 50 years, according to a new survey.
Only 18% of respondents reported having a great deal of confidence in the Supreme Court, while 36% reported having little confidence in the court, the University of Chicago’s General Society Survey found. Forty-six percent have “only some” confidence in the court.
Those figures mark a rapid and steep decline in trust, with 26% having reported confidence in the court in 2021 and 21% having hardly any.
The Supreme Court's numbers are the lowest since the University of Chicago began surveying attitudes about the court 50 years ago.
The most recent survey was done between May 5, 2022, and Dec. 20, 2022. The decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — the case that overturned the right to abortion — leaked on May 2, 2022 and was officially announced on June 24, 2022.
