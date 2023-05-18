The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trust in Supreme Court Plummets to 50-Year Low

    A survey found that confidence in the high court dropped after it overturned the right to abortion.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Americans’ trust in the Supreme Court has hit its lowest point in 50 years, according to a new survey.

    Only 18% of respondents reported having a great deal of confidence in the Supreme Court, while 36% reported having little confidence in the court, the University of Chicago’s General Society Survey found. Forty-six percent have “only some” confidence in the court.

    Those figures mark a rapid and steep decline in trust, with 26% having reported confidence in the court in 2021 and 21% having hardly any. 

    The Supreme Court's numbers are the lowest since the University of Chicago began surveying attitudes about the court 50 years ago.

    Read More

    The most recent survey was done between May 5, 2022, and Dec. 20, 2022. The decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — the case that overturned the right to abortion — leaked on May 2, 2022 and was officially announced on June 24, 2022.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.