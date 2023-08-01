Trump’s White House Doctor Briefly Detained During ‘Chaos’ at Texas Rodeo
Rep. Ronny Jackson says he was attempted to help a 15-year-old girl having a medical emergency
Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House doctor for Presidents Trump and Obama, was briefly detained in what was described as a “very loud and chaotic environment” during a concert in Texas over the weekend.
A spokesperson for Jackson confirmed to The Messenger that the incident took place at the White Deer Rodeo on Saturday night outside of Amarillo.
The Texas Republican had attempted to help a 15-year-old girl who was having a medical emergency.
"While assessing the patient in a very loud and chaotic environment, confusion developed with law enforcement on the scene," according to a statement from Jackson's office. "And Dr. Jackson was briefly detained and was actually prevented from further assisting the patient."
He was quickly released as soon as law enforcement realized that he was a medical professional and was tending to the girl’s medical emergency.
The local sheriff confirmed to the Texas Tribune that the department was reviewing the incident. Jackon’s identity was not confirmed by the sheriff.
A woman who says she is the girl’s aunt posted on Facebook that she was also trying to render aid and claimed that deputies “punched me in my chest and forced me back with a palm in my face” during the melee.
Another relative posted a follow-up comment that the girl was doing better.
Jackson was elected to serve Texas’ 13th Congressional District in November 2020.
He is a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus and a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump.
A 2021 report from the Department of Defense inspector general found that Jackon had abused alcohol while working at the White House.
The statement from the Congressman’s office about the incident at the rodeo noted that “Dr. Jackson sat in the stands during the entire rodeo, in full view of the assembled crowd, and was not drinking.”
