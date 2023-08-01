Trump’s White House Doctor Briefly Detained During ‘Chaos’ at Texas Rodeo - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Trump’s White House Doctor Briefly Detained During ‘Chaos’ at Texas Rodeo

Rep. Ronny Jackson says he was attempted to help a 15-year-old girl having a medical emergency

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House doctor for Presidents Trump and Obama, was briefly detained in what was described as a “very loud and chaotic environment” during a concert in Texas over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Jackson confirmed to The Messenger that the incident took place at the White Deer Rodeo on Saturday night outside of Amarillo.

The Texas Republican had attempted to help a 15-year-old girl who was having a medical emergency.

"While assessing the patient in a very loud and chaotic environment, confusion developed with law enforcement on the scene," according to a statement from Jackson's office. "And Dr. Jackson was briefly detained and was actually prevented from further assisting the patient."

Read More

He was quickly released as soon as law enforcement realized that he was a medical professional and was tending to the girl’s medical emergency.

The local sheriff confirmed to the Texas Tribune that the department was reviewing the incident. Jackon’s identity was not confirmed by the sheriff.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) speaks during a press conference on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with members of the House Freedom Caucus on July 14, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) speaks during a press conference on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with members of the House Freedom Caucus on July 14, 2023.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A woman who says she is the girl’s aunt posted on Facebook that she was also trying to render aid and claimed that deputies “punched me in my chest and forced me back with a palm in my face” during the melee.

Another relative posted a follow-up comment that the girl was doing better.

Jackson was elected to serve Texas’ 13th Congressional District in November 2020.

He is a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus and a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump.

A 2021 report from the Department of Defense inspector general found that Jackon had abused alcohol while working at the White House.

The statement from the Congressman’s office about the incident at the rodeo noted that “Dr. Jackson sat in the stands during the entire rodeo, in full view of the assembled crowd, and was not drinking.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.