Trump’s Truth Social Platform Tipped FBI on Threats Made by Utah Man Fatally Shot During Arrest Attempt

The FBI was set to arrest the man on Wednesday on a federal criminal complaint for his death threats against government officials before he was fatally shot on the scene

Kayla Gallagher
Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social. Truth Social’s parent company made $1.2 million in advertising since its launch, according to former president Donald Trump’s financial disclosure filing.CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

In March, the social media company owned by former President Donald Trump, Truth Social, tipped off the FBI to the man fatally shot during an attempted arrest by the law enforcement agency Wednesday after the man made assassination threats towards President Joe Biden, according to CNBC News.

Truth Social informed the FBI of a threat on the platform made by Craig Deleeuw Robertson to kill Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., who is the prosecutor in Trump's New York hush money case, a senior official told CNBC.

The FBI were set to arrest Robertson on Wednesday on a federal criminal complaint for his death threats against Bragg, Biden, the FBI.

When FBI confronted Robertson at his home in Provo, Utah, the agency says he was armed and pointed his weapon at law enforcement agents on the scene. He did not comply with commands to lower his weapon and was fatally shot.

Biden was heading to Utah later that day for an event.

"I heard Biden is coming to Utah," Robertson posted on social media, saying he was going to dust off his "M24 Sniper Rifle."

Robertson's death is under investigation by the FBI's Inspection Division.

The threat against Bragg, posted by user @winston4eagles, was reportedly submitted on March 19 to the FBI National Threat Operations Center by Truth Social.

FBI agents went to Robertson's home later that day to investigate and saw him get in his car, drive to church, and spend several hours there, according to the complaint reported by CNBC.

When the two agents confronted Robertson at his home later in the day about the social media post, Robertson reportedly said "I said it was a dream ... We’re done here! Don’t return without a warrant."

During the investigation, the FBI learned of "multiple threats" Robertson had made towards officials including Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James. 

