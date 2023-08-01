Trump’s Not Broke, DeSantis PAC Drops $3.7M On Canvassing: Takeaways From Latest Super PAC Reports

Donald Trump’s network of super PACs is about as hard to untangle as his legal troubles, while the committee backing Ron DeSantis is stashing cash and some mega donors are raining dollars on the dozen other candidates running for the White House.

With less than six months until the Iowa caucus, new campaign finance reports released late Monday offer a peek into the bank accounts of the biggest super PACs backing presidential candidates. Super PACs can raise and spend unlimited funds but are prohibited from coordinating directly with campaigns. Those rules have hardly stopped some super PACs from running shadow campaign operations for candidates, though.

Here are The Messenger’s top takeaways from the newest mid-year super PAC filings to the Federal Election Commission. The mid-year period covers Jan. 1-June 30.

Getting indicted isn’t cheap, but Trump is not broke

As former President Donald Trump prepares to be indicted for a third time, FEC reports show that his Save America leadership PAC has spent $21.6 million on legal services since January.

But that’s hardly the only committee Trump and his allies use to raise money. Along with his principal campaign committee — Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. — Trump has a joint fundraising committee, a leadership PAC and two unauthorized outside PACs that are raising money on his behalf.

All together, Trump’s campaign, his leadership PAC, his joint fundraising committee and two main supporting outside groups entered July with roughly $63.2 million available to them. Although several outlets reported that Save America spent over $40 million in legal fees, an analysis by The Messenger showed his bills to be approximately half of that sum.

Save America, the leadership PAC, raised $15 million and spent $30 million, and entered July with $3.6 million cash on hand, while Make America Great Again PAC raised $6.3 million, spent $6 million, and began July with $567,000 in the bank.

Trump’s joint fundraising committee, also called Save America, raised $53.9 million, spent $52 million and had $5.6 million cash on hand. The committee transferred $31 million to a network of affiliated committees.

Another PAC, called Make America Great Again Inc., raised $14 million, spent almost $38 million, and entered August with a little under $31 million cash on hand. The group made $23.3 million in independent expenditures.

Trump’s principal campaign committee, which filed its quarterly fundraising report on July 15, had $22.5 million cash on hand.

Never Back Down pulls in $131 million

The super PAC that supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into the second half of the year with $97 million in the bank, money that could help the candidate recover from a rocky summer of campaigning. Never Back Down reported raising $131 million across six months and spent $33.8 million in that time.

The committee operates in near-lockstep with the DeSantis campaign. It reported spending $3.7 million on canvassing to boost him and recently sponsored a bus tour through Iowa where DeSantis was a special guest. The super PAC also spent a hefty sum on survey research – $1.5 million – and another $1.2 million on payroll.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at an event at Mar-a-Lago April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Wall Street is spreading its money around

Wall Street splashed cash on super PACs boosting Trump alternatives. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie each got super PAC boosts from Jeff Yass, the GOP mega donor and co-founder of Susquehanna International Group. Yass gave $250,000 to the pro-Christie Tell It Like It Is PAC and another $600,000 to the Opportunity Matters Fund Action super PAC supporting Scott.

The pro-Scott PAC also received $500,000 from billionaire Benjamin Navarro and $80,000 from billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, while Christie’s super PAC attracted GOP donors like Stanley Druckenmiller, Murray Kushner and Barry Diller.

Silicon Valley covers Nikki Haley’s startup costs

Silicon Valley executives and VCs gave millions to a super PAC backing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. The largest contribution was $5 million from Ukrainian-American billionaire Jan Koum, who co-founded WhatsApp. Venture capital investor Tim Draper gave $1.3 million and private equity chairman Ron Simon donated $1 million.

The Biden super PAC hasn't raised much cash - for now

Future Forward, the super PAC that President Joe Biden’s allies have elevated ahead of his reelection campaign, only reported raising $67,000 from the beginning of January to the end of June. That fundraising sum came from two sources: An $11,000 refund from a vendor in March and $56,000 in cash marked for “staff time and overhead” from the PAC’s affiliated dark money group Future Forward USA Action.

The bulk of Future Forward’s fundraising could be happening through Future Forward USA Action, which is a 501(c)(4) and does not need to report its donors until the end of the year. The New York Times reported that the group raised $50 million via its non-profit arm.

American dynasties support other American dynasties

The super PAC supporting Kennedy scion Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Democratic primary bid raised $9.8 million in the first half of the year, largely from a small group of descendants from other historic American dynasties. Timothy Mellon, an heir to the Mellon banking fortune and a Trump donor, pitched in $5 million. Author and security specialist Gavin de Becker, the son of American dancer Hal de Becker, donated $4.5 million. Standard Oil Company heiress Abby Rockefeller gave $100,000.