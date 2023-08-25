Team Trump Cashes In and Instantly Turns Mug Shot Into Merchandise - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Team Trump Cashes In and Instantly Turns Mug Shot Into Merchandise

Someone even put Trump's mug shot on a thong

Published |Updated
Brooke Seipel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

It didn't take long for former President Donald Trump's mug shot to appear for sale on t-shirts, posters, bags, and, yes, even mugs and shot glasses.

Trump supporters, Etsy shops and the official Trump 2024 campaign were lightning fast at whipping up entire product collections surrounding the mug shot.

Trump's campaign page quickly adjusted to feature the image with a call for donations and a new drop of mug shot car stickers, hats and t-shirts.

And the former president's son, Donald Trump Jr., wrote that he was selling merch to fundraise for his father's legal defense fund.

"To be clear all profits from this on my Web Store are going to be donated to the Legal Defense Fund to fight the tyranny & insanity we’re seeing before us," Trump Jr. wrote. "Unlike many, I won’t try to profit from this but will do what I can to help."

Read More

On Etsy and elsewhere, many were quickly capitalizing on the photo, selling just about anything you can put a photo on — even thongs.

The new collections of merch follow Trump's booking process at the Fulton County Jail Thursday evening, where he surrendered after being charged with 13 state felony counts for his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election.

The mug shot marks the first time in U.S. history that a president has posed for such a photo.

DONALD TRUMP/Twitter
Donald Trump returns to TwitterDONALD TRUMP/Twitter
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.