Team Trump Cashes In and Instantly Turns Mug Shot Into Merchandise
Someone even put Trump's mug shot on a thong
It didn't take long for former President Donald Trump's mug shot to appear for sale on t-shirts, posters, bags, and, yes, even mugs and shot glasses.
Trump supporters, Etsy shops and the official Trump 2024 campaign were lightning fast at whipping up entire product collections surrounding the mug shot.
Trump's campaign page quickly adjusted to feature the image with a call for donations and a new drop of mug shot car stickers, hats and t-shirts.
And the former president's son, Donald Trump Jr., wrote that he was selling merch to fundraise for his father's legal defense fund.
"To be clear all profits from this on my Web Store are going to be donated to the Legal Defense Fund to fight the tyranny & insanity we’re seeing before us," Trump Jr. wrote. "Unlike many, I won’t try to profit from this but will do what I can to help."
- Trump Wanted to Appear ‘Defiant’ in Mug Shot: Report
- Trump Raised $7.1 Million Following Mug Shot Release, Campaign Says
- Some of the Most Notable Political Mug Shots In History
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Fake Mug Shot, Says She Stands ‘With President Trump’
- Biden Says He Saw Trump’s Mug Shot: ‘Handsome Guy’
- Biden Campaign Happily Cashing In On ‘Dark Brandon’ Merchandise
On Etsy and elsewhere, many were quickly capitalizing on the photo, selling just about anything you can put a photo on — even thongs.
The new collections of merch follow Trump's booking process at the Fulton County Jail Thursday evening, where he surrendered after being charged with 13 state felony counts for his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election.
The mug shot marks the first time in U.S. history that a president has posed for such a photo.
