Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Maintenance Worker Arraignment is Delayed Again, Valet Pleads Not Guilty

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker charged alongside Donald Trump and his valet in an alleged conspiracy implicating the former president got another delay in his arraignment on Thursday due to challenges in formally securing a local lawyer.

At the same hearing in South Florida, Trump valet Walt Nauta did formally enter a not guilty plea after being charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith with conspiring to delete surveillance footage that captured the transfer of boxes containing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Both men appeared in court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard at the small Alto Lee Adams, Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla. Trump last Friday told the same court he pleads not guilty and waived his right to appear before the arraignment proceedings.

De Oliveira was added as a defendant in the criminal case on July 27, when Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment which also added additional charges against Trump and Nauta based on allegations they conspired to obstruct efforts to investigate the underlying offenses.

At Thursday's brief 20-minute hearing, Maynard quickly accepted both Trump and Nauta's pleas. She then turned to De Oliveira, who was able to secure a delay the last time he was scheduled for arraignment in a Miami federal court on July 31 because he didn't have local counsel. This time, the 56-year old from Lake Worth, Fla., brought both his Virginia-based attorney, John Irving, as well as a defense lawyer from West Palm Beach, Donnie Murrell.

But De Oliveira still hit a snag because Murrell had not yet formally finished all the court paperwork required to represent his client. His lawyers in court proposed that the arraignment get put off until Aug. 25, which is when U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon has scheduled the next potential hearing in the overall case.

Maynard pushed back, telling the courtroom that Cannon wants the situation resolved before that session. She then rescheduled De Oliveira's arraignment for Tuesday morning, again in the same Fort Pierce federal courthouse.

"We'll get the ball rolling in this case," Maynard said.

Walt Nauta (L), personal aide to former US President Donald Trump, arrives at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. US Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, on August 10, 2023. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Trump and Nauta both entered pleas of not guilty to the original batch of charges filed in June, which center on allegations that Trump willfully retained sensitive national security records at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House.

According to the July 27 indictment, De Oliveira is accused of playing a role in Trump’s alleged effort to delete surveillance footage that captured the transfer of boxes containing classified documents.

The indictment states that in June 2022, De Oliveira went to a Mar-a-Lago IT office and requested that an IT employee, identified as “Trump Employee 4,” step away to an audio closet near a ballroom to talk.

“De Oliveira told Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted,” the indictment states. “Trump Employee 4 responded that he would not know how to do that, and that he did not believe that he would have the rights to do that.”

De Oliveira, described in court records as a property manager at Mar-a-Lago, is also accused of helping Nauta move approximately 30 boxes from Trump’s residence to a storage room in June 2022.

De Oliveira is charged with four federal felony counts: conspiracy to obstruct justice; altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing an object; corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing a document, record or other object; and false statements or misrepresentations.

The three obstruction charges carry maximum federal sentences of 20 years, while the false statements charge carries a maximum prison term of 5 years in prison if convicted.

Carlos De Oliveira (L), property manager of former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, arrives at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. US Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, on August 10, 2023. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has been charged with dozens of counts of willfully retaining national defense information, an offense under 18 U.S.C. 793(e), known as the Espionage Act. The former president also stands accused of conspiring to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, false statements and other charges.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, has set a trial date for May 2024.

Trump is also facing a separate suite of four felony criminal charges in Washington, D.C., tied to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results won by Joe Biden. The former president has pleaded not guilty in that case, with Smith's team facing a deadline on Thursday to tell the federal judge overseeing the case its proposal for a trial start date.

Reilly reported from Washington, D.C. Engelhardt reported from Fort Pierce, Fla.