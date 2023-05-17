Trump’s Legal Strategy: Question Judicial System As Investigations Mount

Donald Trump and his associates are bracing for additional criminal indictments with a counternarrative strategy designed to consolidate support around his bid for the presidency by undermining public opinion about the entire judicial system.

It’s a game plan that should sound familiar to anyone who’s been following Trump since his Manhattan real estate days when he honed an approach that extended into the White House and then beyond: Admit nothing, deny everything and counter attack.

Now the ex-president’s approach is about to be put to an even greater test as public evidence about the investigations mounts that even former allies say is a precursor to new state and federal charges against Trump, perhaps as early as this summer.

“It’s all going to be pushback,” longtime Trump friend and advisor Michael Caputo said in describing a concerted effort by Trump to win back the White House by raising doubts about the political leanings and motivations of his criminal investigators, prosecutors and even judges.

“One thing that’ll come of the 2024 cycle is that a larger number of Americans, perhaps a super majority of Americans, will understand just how defective the justice system is, how the DOJ is broken beyond repair and shattered into a million pieces,” he said.

Trump’s legal embroilments span the Eastern Seaboard. He’s already been indicted over alleged hush money payments in New York, faces a charging decision following a grand jury probe in Georgia, and is under federal investigations led by Special Counsel Jack Smith in connection with the events of January 6 and the discovery of classified records in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Each matter came up separately during last week’s CNN town hall, and Trump’s response was trademark. “Let me just tell you, I have the absolute right to do whatever I want with them,” Trump responded to inquiries about the classified records found at Mar-a-Lago. He also insisted he was within his rights to question the integrity of the 2020 election results and questioned whether anyone can get a "fair trial" if charged with crimes in New York or Washington, D.C.

Trump later maintained his innocence from any federal prosecutions during an interview on Sunday with The Messenger. Asked whether he’d issued himself a self-pardon while president, Trump replied, “No, I didn’t. Why would I sign a self-pardon when I did nothing wrong?”

'A Season Of Accountability'

Trump is following “his standard playbook” that’s been successful in the past of trying to shape a narrative, attack and portray himself as a victim while putting on a good show too, said former Biden Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley.

“But it feels like now we’re entering a different territory, a season of accountability,” Coley said.

While Trump’s public remarks are seen as essential to his political ambitions, they also could cause him big problems. The judge overseeing his New York criminal case has issued a protective order prohibiting Trump from speaking or sharing any of the evidence his legal team gets to see in preparing its defense. Investigators are also tuned in to Truth Social and other platforms to monitor what else Trump may say.

“He would be well advised to be more thoughtful about his commentary and remarks about ongoing legal matters,” Coley said.

Ty Cobb, a former Trump White House attorney, said in an interview he expects Smith’s team between the end of May and September to bring federal criminal charges against the former president on both January 6-related matters and the Mar-a-Lago documents obstruction case.

“There’s no way the DOJ will let Fani Willis go first on the interference with a national election,” Cobb said. He’s referring to the Fulton County District Attorney who has signaled she’ll be ready to unveil her plans between July 11 and September 1 following a year-long grand jury probe into Trump’s bid to interfere with Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (C) attends a press conference at the Atlanta Police headquarters on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Trump’s legal team is doing what it can to challenge and delay the criminal investigations and proceedings, including a request to move the New York state case into federal court and an attempt to get Willis disqualified. Each move has the potential to be appealed, and legal experts told The Messenger it's possible the U.S. Supreme Court could ultimately be asked to address untested Constitutional questions involving a former president.

The more Trump and his attorneys fight, the more the former president's legal problems line up side-by-side with his presidential campaign calendar. The state judge overseeing the New York case has asked prosecutors and the former president’s lawyers to be ready for a trial in February or March of 2024, though a Trump appeal is pending to move the entire proceeding into federal court.

That timeline could end up being similar if Smith’s team moves fast on the Mar-a-Lago documents case, which Washington D.C. defense attorney Robert Luskin said could be handled relatively quickly should the charges be narrow in scope and contain a limited number of materials that need to be vetted before trial.

“Why can’t you try that thing in six months?” he asked.

Then-President Donald Trump introduces Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a homecoming campaign rally at the BB&T Center on November 26, 2019, in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

'Seismic For The Primary'

Trump’s political operation has seen great success in using his criminal problems as a motivating force for donors and corralling future voters. His team touted to Politico in mid-April a $15.4 million surge in fundraising in the two weeks after his indictment in New York. Several national polls taken before and then soon after the April 4 unsealing of the criminal charges in Manhattan showed Trump surging ahead of his GOP nomination rivals.

“It is seismic for the primary,” said Sam Nunberg, a former Trump advisor from the 2016 campaign.

That’s not lost on the Republicans running against Trump — or considering it — in 2024. So far, no one is seizing on the former president’s criminal travails and some have even sided with Trump as he defends himself. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for example, said after Trump’s indictment in New York that the case focused on hush money payments was “un-American.”

"Sucking up to Trump” may not do much to help his rivals make gains in a field that Trump dominates, said Republican operative Scott Jennings.

"Maybe they're hoping that the weight of all his indictments and troubles eventually suck him under,” said Jennings. "In that case, your fate is entirely in external circumstances."

Republicans working on behalf of rival 2024 candidates said they see little upside to criticizing the former president right now. Some are hoping he damages his own image while defending himself from legal inquiries.

An operative involved with the 2024 Republican primaries told The Messenger that few Republican voters will be swayed by verdicts or indictments against Trump.

"There’s fatigue that’s there, and the remaining legal issues just harden the numbers," the operative said. "I don't think you have anybody would vote for him today, who won’t vote for him because of a sexual assault verdict."

Organizationally, Trump’s legal team is a very different beast than during his presidency as he battled with a special counsel investigation and then an impeachment. His team of post-presidential attorneys has broken things up by jurisdiction to focus on the local criminal matters in New York and Georgia, as well as the federal investigations.

Boris Epshteyn, a Georgetown University-trained lawyer and college friend of Eric Trump, is helping to coordinate the legal strategy as both private in-house counsel for Trump and his presidential campaign.

But it’s Trump who is making all the final calls, and people who know him say he often sees his legal challenges through a different lens than an attorney.

“Donald Trump listens to everyone’s counsel and then takes his own,” Caputo said. “And public relations weighs more heavily in Donald Trump’s mind than in a lawyer’s mind.”