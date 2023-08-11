Trump’s Lawyers to Spar with Special Counsel Over Protective Order in Jan. 6 Criminal Case - The Messenger
Politics
Trump’s Lawyers to Spar with Special Counsel Over Protective Order in Jan. 6 Criminal Case

The attorneys will appear at 10 a.m. Friday in D.C. before U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan

Published |Updated
Adam Klasfeld
With the U.S. Capitol in the background , a supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a cutout of Trump as rides in a car by the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse August 3, 2023 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s attorneys are set to square off on Friday with Jack Smith’s prosecutors in court for their first substantive arguments in the felony criminal case against the former president concerning the Jan. 6 insurrection, in order to lay out the ground rules over handling evidence.

The 10 a.m. ET hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C., comes after nearly a week of remarkable back-and-forth legal filings between the special counsel’s team and lawyers for Trump over a common part of criminal procedure that kicks off a case's journey from indictment to trial.

Smith's team says Trump is the one who has been “standing in the way” of his own ability to receive information useful to his defense, by opposing what they describe as a routine protective order, restricting the dissemination of evidence before a public trial. 

Trump’s attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche have called the government’s proposal “overbroad,” an affront to the First Amendment, and a recipe to turn the court into a “censor.” 

Protective orders rarely turn into First Amendment battlegrounds, and they do not restrict a defendant’s ability to publicly comment on a case. Prosecutors and defense attorneys often agree to them to facilitate the evidence-sharing process. 

In the context of Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat, this mundane part of the legal process is weighted with heavy implications. Prosecutors first flagged last Friday their concern that Trump will use the information that they provide to intimidate witnesses, if the judge does not enter airtight provisions protecting government cooperators. They cited a post on Truth Social from the ex-president a day after his arraignment in D.C. that said, in all caps: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

Trump’s attorneys claim that the protective order sought by prosecutors is “overbroad,” in an effort to silence the GOP’s leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election. 

Whatever the outcome of this specific legal battle, Trump will be able to speak about all of his criminal cases publicly.

Prosecutors have not sought to gag Trump from commenting on the case generally, and the former president has been freely criticizing prosecutors, judges, and jurors tied to his various criminal cases, even though he currently is bound by the terms of another order like it. 

Earlier this year, a New York judge imposed a separate protective order in the first criminal case to be filed against Trump, accusing him of falsifying business records in order to pay hush money to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump is already facing the possibility of three criminal trials in 2024 while he runs for president again — and perhaps a fourth too if Fani Willis brings charges against him in Fulton County, Georgia. He's scheduled to go on trial in the New York state case in March, 2024. Prosecutors on Thursday proposed to Chutkan in the 2020 election interference federal case that they'd welcome a start date for their trial on Jan. 2, 2024. The former president also has a May, 2024 trial date in South Florida federal court on charges surrounding the mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

