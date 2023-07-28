Trump’s Latest Indictment Holds Clues About Where the Legal Shoe May Drop Next

When federal prosecutors initially indicted Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified information, Special Counsel Jack Smith conspicuously stopped short of charging the former president with crimes related to a meeting at Bedminster, N.J., where he allegedly showed four people a “highly confidential” plan to potentially attack Iran.

The omission was notable because prosecutors included a detailed transcript from that meeting in court papers.

On Thursday night, roughly a month and a half later, the other shoe finally dropped.

Trump’s latest indictment formally charges him in connection with that July 2021 audio-recorded meeting, in which a writer, a publisher and two of his staffers were present. None had a security clearance.

“Trump also said, ‘As president I could have declassified it,’ and, ‘Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret,’” the indictment states.

The new charge illustrates how federal prosecutors’ silence in their court filings could point to the investigative avenues that they are pursuing.

The Messenger identifies some of those cliffhangers left by the special counsel in this guide.

The Flooded Server Room

Trump’s new co-defendant, Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, allegedly played a key role in a plan to destroy the servers storing the private club’s surveillance footage.

De Oliveira is described in the indictment as the person who helped Trump’s personal valet Walt Nauta move approximately 30 boxes from the former president’s residence to the storage room on June 2, 2022. He’s also been identified in multiple news reports as the man who flooded the Mar-a-Lago server room, in an episode that captivated media attention but received no mention in the 60-page superseding indictment.

That is all the more remarkable because federal prosecutors accuse De Oliveira of a starring role in an alleged cover-up involving those servers.

On the morning of June 27, De Oliveira allegedly asked the club’s IT director — dubbed Trump Employee 4 in the indictment and believed to be Yuscil Taveras — to step away from the office for a private conversation at 9:48 a.m.

A minute later, De Oliveira and Taveras walked through a basement tunnel, into a room known as an “audio closet” near the White and Gold Ballroom, and discussed how long the servers retained footage, according to the indictment.

“De Oliveira told Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted,” the indictment states. “Trump Employee 4 responded that he would not know how to do that, and that he did not believe that he would have the rights to do that. Trump Employee 4 told De Oliveira that De Oliveira would have to reach out to another employee who was a supervisor of security for Trump’s business organization. De Oliveira then insisted to Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted and asked, ‘What are we going to do?’”

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner told The Messenger that he suspects the special counsel’s office withheld the flooding episode from the superseding indictment to pressure any participants to cooperate with their investigation.

“This new indictment makes it even more unlikely that it was an accident or a coincidence,” added Epner, a partner at Rottenberg Lipman Rich PC.

Historian Allan J. Lichtman, a professor at American University, told The Messenger resolving this loose thread would make a key part of the government’s case ironclad.

“If the pool flood actually represents an effort to destroy surveillance footage it would be the nail in the coffin of an obstruction of justice case,” Lichtman said. “However, news reports thus far are not conclusive.”

Other Trump Employees

The number of individuals anonymously identified in Trump’s indictments as his former employees keeps proliferating. First, there were two. Now, there are five.

One of these new cast of characters, Trump Employee 4, is Taveras, the IT director said to have taken part in the conversations with De Oliveira about the deletion of the servers. The fact that prosecutors appear to know intimate details of their discussions has led multiple legal experts to conclude that the IT director has cooperated with Smith’s office.

Taveras is represented by attorney Stanley Woodward, who also represents Nauta.

The New York Times reported earlier this year that Taveras appeared before the grand jury. If he is cooperating, legal experts question the propriety of Woodward representing a defendant (Nauta) and a potentially important witness against him (Taveras).

“That’s a blatant conflict,” Trump’s former attorney Ty Cobb told The Messenger.

Woodward did not respond to multiple emails requesting comment.

Trump Employee 3 makes only a cameo appearance in the indictment, as the person who sent a text message to Nauta on the afternoon of ​​July 24, 2022, stating that the former president wished to see him.

“Less than two hours later, Nauta — who was scheduled to travel with Trump to Illinois the next day — changed his travel schedule and began to make arrangements to go to Palm Beach, Florida, instead,” the indictment states.

Later that day, Nauta allegedly sent out “inconsistent explanations” to his colleagues for his sudden schedule change, firing off a text message claiming that he wouldn’t be traveling with Trump because of a “family emergency” — and followed that text with “shushing” emojis, according to the indictment.

After the FBI seized classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, a valet at the club known as Trump Employee 5 makes a crucial appearance in a cryptic communication. In a Signal chat following the search, Trump Employee 5 soothed the nerves of others in the group by describing De Oliveira as “loyal,” prosecutors say.

Signal is a messaging platform known for encrypted and disappearing communications.

‘PAC Representative’

One of the members of that Signal chat group is described as a “PAC Representative,” who was present at a widely reported meeting at Trump’s Bedminster Club in the late summer of 2021.

During that meeting, the then-former president displayed a classified map, warning the representative not to get too close, because that person did not have a clearance or a need to know restricted information about a military operation.

ABC News identified that representative as Susie Wiles, the woman dubbed by The Hill as “the most powerful Republican you don’t know.” She’s a political operative and top Trump adviser.

“She’s still loyal to Trump,” Cobb noted.

It’s unclear why Wiles was present during the encrypted chat, but the message appeared to leave quite an impression on Trump.

Here is how the indictment describes the prelude and aftermath of that message.

“Just over two weeks after the FBI discovered classified documents in the Storage Room and Trump's office, on August 26, 2022, Nauta called Trump Employee 5 and said words to the effect of, ‘someone just wants to make sure Carlos is good,’” the indictment states. “In response, Trump Employee 5 told Nauta that De Oliveira was loyal and that De Oliveira would not do anything to affect his relationship with Trump. That same day, at Nauta’s request, Trump Employee 5 confirmed in a Signal chat group with Nauta and the PAC Representative that De Oliveira was loyal. That same day, Trump called De Oliveira and told De Oliveira that Trump would get De Oliveira an attorney.”