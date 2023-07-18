Trump’s Jan. 6 Target Letter Cites Conspiracy, Civil Rights Violations and Witness Tampering: Report - The Messenger
Politics.
Trump’s Jan. 6 Target Letter Cites Conspiracy, Civil Rights Violations and Witness Tampering: Report

The letter lists three federal statutes Trump is expected to be charged under

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Special Counsel Jack Smith's weekend letter to Donald Trump listed three federal statutes that the former president is now the target of in connection to his bid to try to overturn the 2020 election results, according to a media report Tuesday.

A source familiar with the letter's contents told Rolling Stone three federal statute were mentioned. They are: conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the United States; deprivation of civil rights under color of law; and tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant. 

The source told Rolling Stone the letter did not elaborate further or offer insight into how Smith believes Trump may have violated the laws. The source also said the letter only names the former president. 

Special counsel Jack Smith | Donald Trump
Donald Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith.James Devaney/GC Images; MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

Trump announced Tuesday in a press release and on Truth Social he had received the letter from Smith on Sunday. The ex-president wasn't specific about what laws he's a target for an indictment, though the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection and several legal experts have recommended a number of possibilities.

The House panel referred Trump to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution for obstructing an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to knowingly making false statements and assisting, aiding or comforting an insurrection.

Separately, a group led by former Obama ethics official Norm Eisen and Noah Bookbinder from the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington published a model prosecution memo last week on the website Just Security suggesting Trump could be prosecuted under three statutes. They are conspiring to submit fabricated slates of electors to Congress, leading a scheme to obstruct lawmakers as they met on Jan. 6 to count the final results of the 2020 election, and a rarely-used Civil War-era prohibition on inciting an insurrection or giving aid or comfort to insurrectionists.

A federal judge also found last year that Trump “more likely than not” committed at least two felonies in his quest to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020: obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States. 

