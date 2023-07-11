Trump’s Iowa Snubs Ruffle Feathers in Hawkeye State

In heartland Iowa, it’s a given for Republican presidential candidates to speak kindly about the popular governor, support her abortion restrictions and show up at evangelical cattle-call events.

Donald Trump is doing the opposite.

On Tuesday, the Iowa evangelical group The Family Leader announced Trump was skipping its Friday leadership summit, making conspicuous the former president’s absence at a forum in Des Moines where six other Republican primary candidates will be interviewed by former Fox personality Tucker Carlson.

Trump’s snub came just a day after he started accusing Iowa’s Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, of siding with his main rival in the primary, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He also has criticized the six-week abortion bans the two have signed. Iowa's is the subject of a rare special session of the state Legislature starting Tuesday.

“It’s not been a good day or two for the former president, but he may be proving me wrong,” Bob Vander Plaats, the head of the Family Leader, told The Messenger after he posted a tweet about Trump’s absence at the group's Iowa forum.

“The rationale for Trump not coming is that it’s a scheduling conflict,” Vander Plaats said. “But in presidential campaigns, another word for ‘scheduling conflicts’ is ‘choices.’ And he made a choice. I think it’s a mistake. But I also disagreed with his comments criticizing our governor.”

Donald Trump speaks during a Team Trump Volunteer Leadership Training at the Grimes Community Center in Grimes, Iowa, on June 1, 2023. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Poll position

As the first-in-the-nation state in the primary, Iowa plays a large role in the nominating process and, considering Trump’s large leads in early polling, operatives like Vander Plaats say the state’s caucus – and the large influence of evangelical voters – is therefore more important than ever. So the Iowa drama surrounding Trump, who currently leads in early state and national polling, takes on added significance in the presidential campaign.

“If you beat Trump in Iowa, it changes the narrative. He’s no longer inevitable. It’s game on until the convention,” he said. “If Trump wins Iowa, I don’t know how you stop him.”

Trump advisers have also anonymously disparaged Vander Plaats for being a not-so-secret Trump critic and likely DeSantis supporter who has repeatedly met with the Florida governor.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said Trump had already committed to a weekend appearance at the conservative group Turning Point USA’s conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Trump was in Iowa last week and will be back next week,” Cheung said via text message. “The President will be in Florida this weekend headlining the premier national young voter conference with TurningPoints while DeSantis is nowhere to be found.”

DeSantis spokesman Andrew Romeo shot back: “While Ron DeSantis is putting in the work to win Iowa, Trump is doing everything he can to lose it.”

A spokesperson for Reynolds did not return a message for comment, but her office has repeatedly maintained she’s neutral in the primary, even though she has appeared repeatedly at DeSantis events and other presidential campaigns have privately groused that she appears to favor the Florida governor over their campaigns.

DeSantis and Reynolds have a policy commonality as well: both signed six-week abortion bans into law. In May, Trump described the legislation DeSantis signed as “too harsh,” outraging evangelical leaders. Meanwhile, in Iowa on Tuesday, Reynolds convened the special session of the Iowa Legislature to essentially reinstate the 2018 abortion bill she signed that was successfully challenged in state court. Currently, abortion is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy in Iowa.

Playing the long game

An adviser for one of the other Republican campaigns speculated that Trump might intentionally be picking a fight with Reynolds and anyone he sees as DeSantis-adjacent to blunt the impact of their future endorsements or create an excuse in case he loses the state.

“Trump knows thinks things aren’t going to go his way in Iowa, so he’s laying groundwork for why his bid might not be successful in Iowa,” the adviser, who was not authorized to publicly weigh in on the race, told The Messenger. “The reality is Kim [Reynolds] is in the bag for DeSantis and that drives Trump crazy. She’s not impartial. We’ve reached out [to have her at Iowa events] and there are always communication problems.”

One top Republican leader who is neutral in the race but did not want to publicly speak out and annoy Trump said it was “not good timing for Trump to chew on the governor” ahead of the Iowa State Fair next month, a signature cultural and political event in the state.

While few disagree that Reynold’s appears as if she’s leaning toward DeSantis – despite a vow of neutrality – many Republican insiders in the state say Trump is running in a strong position in Iowa, bolstered by a rally-around-the-chief effect following his two indictments in separate and unrelated state and federal investigations.

Tammy Kobza, Iowa field coordinator for the conservative John Birch Society, said she understood why Trump skipped out on attending the event with Vander Plaats, whom she described as a “Never Trumper.”

“Probably a smart move on Trump’s part,” she said, adding that the other Republicans at the event “are worth America’s vote, either.”

Vander Plaats acknowledged he has criticized Trump in the past and would vote for him as the nominee. He said he might endorse in the primary this winter, but it probably won’t be Trump.

“It’s time for Iowa to help America elect a new generational leader,” he said. “It’s time to turn the page. It’s going to be a steep hill, if not an impossible hill, for Trump to climb to victory in 2024 if he’s the nominee.”