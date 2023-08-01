What’s Next After Trump’s Latest Indictment?

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted again, this time on four federal felony counts connected to his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, the first and only former president to face criminal charges, has now been indicted three times this year.

Trump in April was charged in a 34-count felony indictment on New York state charges related to “hush money” payments during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty, and the case is currently scheduled to go on trial starting in March 2024.

In June, Trump was indicted in South Florida on 37 federal felony counts related to alleged willful retention of sensitive national security records, and the ex-president has pleaded not guilty. Special Counsel Jack Smith followed that up last week with a superseding indictment that added three more criminal counts, including additional obstruction charges tied to Trump's attempt to delete video surveillance footage at the private Mar-a-Lago club in the summer of 2022. A trial is scheduled for May 2024.

Here is a look at some of the major questions concerning the next steps in the latest legal case against Trump:

Television satellite trucks park outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Court House on July 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

How will booking work?

Trump has been summoned to appear at 4 p.m. Thursday for an arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C.

Since Trump has been federally indicted before in Florida, former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner said he thinks it possible that the former president may even be able to skip another round of fingerprinting.

“If so, Trump could walk straight into the courtroom for arraignment and walk out on bail,” added Epner, a partner at Rottenberg Lipman Rich PC.

Before each of his indictments, Trump has built press and public anticipation — and stoked preemptive outrage among his supporters — on his platform Truth Social, and this case has been no exception. That practice, and its attendant security risks, incentivize the special counsel to avoid unnecessary drama.

Which judge will preside over the case?

The case is assigned to Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama-appointee who has overseen a number of January 6 cases.

While a jury is likely to decide Trump's guilt or innocence, Chutkan will play a pivotal in everything from setting the pre-trial schedule and trial date to ruling on all the various motions the prosecutors and defense team are anticipated to file.

In most jurisdictions in the federal judiciary, judges are assigned at random.

The local rules for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia point to a “separate assignment deck in the automated system,” through which civil and criminal cases are randomly assigned to judges, although certain exceptions apply.

Will Trump have his mugshot taken?

If his first two indictments this year are any indication, Trump is not likely to have his mugshot taken. New York authorities fingerprinted Trump but did not take his mugshot, citing the widespread availability of images of Trump.

“In keeping with past practice, I do not expect that he will have to take a mugshot,” Temidayo Aganga-Williams, a former senior counsel for the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection, told The Messenger.

The location of the booking process varies from district to district, but Aganga-Williams anticipated that federal prosecutors here would seek to streamline the process into a single venue.

“Generally, here, because of his large security footprint, having two locations to process him would be less desirable,” he said. “I’d expect everything to happen within the courthouse to make both his movement and related media interest easier to handle.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his attorneys Todd Blanche (L) and Susan Necheles during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images

How will Trump plead?

Since Trump’s legal team have discussed their appellate strategies even in advance of an indictment, it seems highly likely that the former president will plead not guilty. Most likely, Trump will continue to maintain his innocence and counterattack the special counsel’s office before judges and the court of public opinion.

The most recent hearing in Trump’s Espionage Act case might serve as a guidepost for the contentious road ahead.

During that hearing on July 18, the same day that Trump announced he received a target letter, Trump’s lawyers accused the special counsel’s office of political motivations. Prosecutor David Harbach indignantly defended the integrity of the special counsel’s office, noting that Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed his boss to insulate the office from political concerns.

When will the trial take place?

That's a bid TBD that will be up to Judge Chutkan.

She'll be looking at a jam-packed calendar for 2024 that for Trump already includes two criminal trials: one set for March in New York Supreme Court on state charges tied to hush money payments during the 2016 campaign and another in May in Fort Pierce, Fla., federal court on charges connected to mishandling documents after leaving the White House.

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, is signaling he’d be willing to make way for Smith if the special counsel wants to try calling dibs on the springtime trial date.

In public remarks, Smith said on Tuesday that while his investigation continues he'll be looking to get a speedy trial.

The start date for Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents federal case has already been a point of contention between prosecutors and Trump’s legal team, and indicates that a similar legal struggle may take place over the scheduling of a trial on the latest charges.

While prosecutors first sought a December 2023 trial date in the documents case, Trump’s attorneys argued no trial should occur while Trump’s 2024 campaign is ongoing. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ultimately scheduled the trial to begin on May 20, 2024.

A source close to Trump’s legal team already signaled in an interview with The Messenger that they intend to once again seek a post-election trial on any Jan. 6 charges, arguing that this one is “probably 10 to 20 times larger than the documents case.”

Unlike the documents case, the federal judicial district that’s home the latest Trump docket — and E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse hosting it — is better equipped for accommodating and reviewing the expansive and historic case.

Donald Trump introduces Ron DeSantis on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

How will this impact the presidential race?

Trump is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with polls generally indicating the former president has a widening lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump’s polling figures in the GOP primary and political campaign fundraising have improved following his prior two indictments.

So far, a couple of Trump's rivals have taken spoken up about the latest legal news about the former president, including one who said Trump is unfit to serve again as commander in chief.

“Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” former Vice President Mike Pence said in a statement. “Our Constitution is more important than any one man’s career.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis backed up Trump by taking issue with his prospects of getting a fair trial in the nation's capitol.

Donald Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith. James Devaney/GC Images; MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, D.C. to their home districts,” DeSantis said on social media. “Washington, D.C. is a ‘swamp’ and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality.”

However, it remains to be seen how potential voters will react to an indictment that charges the president with interfering with the electoral process.