Trump’s Full Deposition, Transcripts in E. Jean Carroll Case Ordered to be Turned Over to Manhattan DA

A federal judge has ordered that former President Donald Trump's full deposition, interview transcript, and any related materials from E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault case lawsuit filed against him be turned over to the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Prosecutors in Manhattan are seeking to use the footage of Trump being deposed to show how he "dealt with allegations of a sexual nature."

In October of 2022, Trump was deposed in a defamation lawsuit, brought by Carroll, a magazine columnist who says the former president raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Trump has adamantly denied the accusations, claiming he doesn’t even know who Carroll is.

Trump’s interview gave prosecutors a chance to interrogate him about the assault allegations and any possibly defamatory statements he made about her in 2019 when she went public with her story.

"We're pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump's deposition today. We are not able to comment further," the law firm representing her, Kaplan Hecker & Fink, said in a statement at the time of Trump’s deposition.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves a Manhattan court house after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990's on May 09, 2023 in New York City. The jury awarded her $5 million in damages for her battery and defamation claims. Carroll has testified that she was raped by former President Trump, giving details about the alleged attack in the mid-1990s. Trump had stated that the attack never happened and has denied meeting her. He did not taken the stand during the trial. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The former president’s legal team made ample efforts to delay the deposition, which occurred while he held presidential office, but each attempt failed. After he was deposed, his attorney said he was "pleased to set the record straight."

"My client was pleased to set the record straight today," Alina Habba said in a statement at the time. "This case is nothing more than a political ploy like many others in the long list of witch hunts against Donald Trump."

Now, Trump’s entire deposition will be made available to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, who is seeking to jail Trump for the hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

During his interview, Trump reportedly said that celebrities like himself often get away with rape.

"Historically that’s true with stars. If you look over the last million years, that’s largely true, unfortunately — or fortunately," Trump said.

Trump was found liable for sexual abuse by the jury, awarding Carroll $5 million in defamation damages.

The Messenger's Adam Klasfeld contributed to reporting.