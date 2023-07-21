Trump’s Federal Documents Trial to Begin in May 2024, Judge Orders

Former President Donald Trump’s trial over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House will begin on May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Fla., a federal judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon's decision rejects both Special Counsel Jack Smith's proposal to kick off a jury trial before the end of this year, as well as the Trump team’s wish to indefinitely postpone that face-off until after the presidential election where he hopes to win back his old White House job.

Cannon's seven-page order begins by noting neither Smith's team nor lawyers for Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta are supporting her original plan to start the proceedings on Aug. 14. Her ruling goes on to explain why she came up with an alternative schedule that includes a series of binding dates for the preliminary proceedings that stretch from the end of July through jury selection and ultimately a trial that starts in the spring.

In her ruling, Cannon waved away entreaties from Trump’s legal team to consider the political backdrop with which his trial is set to take place. The ex-president's lawyers have cited the storm of pretrial publicity about the race to the White House on the jury pool as a reason he can't get a fair hearing. Cannon noted a caveat that she may listen to those concerns again later.

“As a final category, Defendants identify various additional factors the Court deems unnecessary to resolution of the Government’s motion at this juncture, most principally the likelihood of insurmountable prejudice in jury selection stemming from publicity about the 2024 Presidential Election,” Cannon, a Trump appointee, wrote in her order.

The schedule next year for Trump is already going to be a complicated one, not to mention everyone else in politics watching closely to see if the ex-president who has twice been impeached and twice been criminally indicted can maintain his grip over the GOP.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump greets people as he arrives for a New Years event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to run from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, where Trump hopes he’ll be able to secure the party’s presidential nomination. That timeline could clash with the federal documents trial, which Trump’s own lawyers said earlier this week they expect could last two months.

Trump is already scheduled to go on trial in the New York Supreme Court starting on March 25, 2024, over alleged hush money payments made to an adult film star during the 2016 presidential campaign.

He’s also facing two more looming indictments that would add to the workload for his lawyers and likely force him to leave the campaign trial for court appearances.

Additional federal charges from Smith’s prosecutors for interference in the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are expected as early as Friday. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is also now inside the time frame she's previously signaled could be when she brings charges against the former president surrounding his bid to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Aileen M. Cannon U.S. Senate via AP

At an initial pretrial conference earlier this week, prosecutor Jay Bratt conceded that the government’s proposed December 2023 trial date was “aggressive,” and Cannon agreed that it was “atypically accelerated and inconsistent with ensuring a fair trial.”

She noted that the prosecutors estimated that they have produced “more than 1.1 million pages of non-classified discovery” to date and “at least nine months of camera footage (with disputes about pertinent footage).”

In addition, Cannon noted, prosecutors will need to produce “at least 1,545 pages of classified discovery” in a manner compliant with CIPA, a federal law governing the sharing of such evidence between prosecutors and defense counsel.

Against the government's wishes, Cannon opted to designate the case "complex," calling the evidence "exceedingly voluminous" and the proceedings likely to involved "diverse number of legal and factual issues." She pressed prosecutors for precedent in rejecting such a designation at this week's hearing, and in her ruling, she states that she's "unaware of any searchable case in which a court has refused a complex designation under comparable circumstances."

Cannon, who faced criticism about her perceived deference to Trump during the investigation that preceded his indictment, did not give the former president everything that he wanted, either.

During Tuesday's hearing, she appeared to be skeptical of Trump attorney Christopher Kise's argument for a post-election trial, telling Trump’s legal team that the nature and volume of the evidence provided a more “suitable” framework in setting a calendar. But Cannon's ruling shows she has not closed the door on this line of argument for Trump's legal team.

Kise did not immediately respond to a request for comment whether he plans to renew that argument at a later date. In a statement, a Trump campaign spokesperson called Cannon's order a "major setback to the DOJ’s crusade to deny President Trump a fair legal process."

"The extensive schedule allows President Trump and his legal team to continue fighting this empty hoax," the spokesperson added. "Crooked Joe Biden is losing and attempting to use his weaponized DOJ against his top political rival - a disgraceful and un-American abuse of power. Crooked Joe will fail and President Trump will win back the White House for the American people.”

Cannon tentatively scheduled the next hearing for Aug. 25, "if necessary. "