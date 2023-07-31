Trump’s Epic 2024 Legal Traffic Jam Could Have an Exit Ramp

Donald Trump’s 2024 calendar is already so clogged with court dates that it's created a legal traffic jam that’s never been seen before in American history.

And that’s before two more big criminal cases that are widely expected but have yet to land.

Given the potential for scheduling conflicts, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is now signaling he’d be willing to make way for Jack Smith if the Justice Department special counsel wants to try calling dibs on a crucial window of time early next year for a criminal trial involving the ex-president.

Bragg’s posturing stands in contrast with Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sounded over the weekend like she has no intention of ceding ground to her federal counterparts, as they both appear to be within days or weeks of charging Trump with different iterations of crimes tied to 2020 election interference.

Trump’s Constitutional right to due process means he has a strong argument to make that he must be given the space to prepare for all these different criminal cases. And it’s why legal experts say the lawyers and ultimately all the judges involved should be talking to each other and ultimately coordinating on next year’s court schedule as it starts taking on a more definitive shape.

“So that's the real challenge here if he ends up facing four separate indictments in four different jurisdictions,” Mary McCord, a former top DOJ official, told MSNBC on Monday.

“Each judge will have to feel confident that in setting your trial date, and their schedules for motions and everything else, that they're giving Mr. Trump and anyone else who's indicted along with him, although he's the one who's facing multiple indictments, giving him adequate time to actually mount a defense,” she added.

Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump, Todd Blanche, left, and Chris Kise, center, rear, leave the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse after a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

'Do you know if that's a firm trial date?'

Trump’s packed legal calendar has already come up in court.

During a mid-July hearing in Fort Pierce, Fla., U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon referenced the March 25, 2024, scheduled opening of Bragg’s case in New York state Supreme Court as she eyed potential windows for the case she’s overseeing surrounding Trump’s mishandling of documents after leaving the White House.

“Do you know if that’s a firm trial date?” Cannon asked Todd Blanche, a Trump lawyer. He replied that it was his understanding he’d need to keep his schedule cleared at that time in order to be ready for a three-week trial.

Cannon has since marked May 20, 2024, as the beginning of jury selection in the trial of Trump and co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira on charges tied to the former president’s mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

But there are still some wild cards to the calendar in both Smith and Willis.

Trump’s attorneys are bracing for additional criminal charges from both the federal and local prosecutor as early as this week. And with each of those cases come even more deadlines for filing motions, counter-motions, hearings and ultimately trials.

Appearing on WNYC on Friday, Bragg left open the door that the scheduled start of his trial against Trump on charges of concealed hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels could be moved to accommodate a new federal case.

“If and when that happens, you know, we'll see what happens to the schedule,” Bragg said.

Citing his own experience as a former federal and state prosecutor now leading the Manhattan district attorney's office, Bragg added that judges are routinely conferring with each other and the respective attorneys to handle any timing conflicts.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn inside the courtroom during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images)

“Sometimes the judges don't know about it,” he said. “Obviously, in this case, I think everyone will know about it if and when something happens.”

Willis’ posture has been a bit different, as her two-and-a-half year old investigation into the Trump campaign’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia comes to an end.

In a pair of local media interviews on Saturday, the Democratic-elected official said she was all but finished in her investigation and that she wasn’t coordinating with Smith’s federal team.

“The work is accomplished,” she told 11Alive, a local television network, on Saturday. “We’re ready to go.”

“I don’t know what Jack Smith is doing and Jack Smith doesn’t know what I’m doing,” Willis also told the public radio station WABE. “In all honesty, if Jack Smith was standing next to me, I’m not sure I would know who he was. My guess is he probably can’t pronounce my name correctly.”

Peter Carr, a DOJ spokesperson for Smith, declined comment. A Trump spokesman did not respond for the record to a request to comment.

Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference to discuss his indictment of former President Donald Trump, outside the Manhattan Federal Court in New York, April 4, 2023. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Conflicts foreshadowed

The magnitude of Trump's legal woes aren't catching anyone by surprise.

In June, New York Attorney General Letitia James said during an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival that all of the state-led cases against Trump — Bragg’s criminal charges, the Willis case that to date still hasn’t led to an indictment, and her own civil case scheduled for an October trial against the Trump Organization — may need to be put on hold for DOJ’s charges to run their course.

“It all depends upon the scheduling of this particular case,” James said, referring at the time to what was then Trump's imminent arrest in the classified documents case.

Outside observers largely shrugged off James' comments at the time, noting it would be up to multiple state prosecutors and judges to agree to any scheduling shifts.

"So what?" said Ty Cobb, the former Trump White House lawyer. "They are not consequential cases."

"There is a danger of it looking like a pile on, should more indictments happen," added Republican strategist Susan Del Percio.

Fast forward almost seven weeks to the eve of additional indictments against Trump, and now there is the very real possibility that large chunks of time next year will require the former president to be seated in a courtroom instead of out on the 2024 campaign trail as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to win back the White House.

That's an argument that the former president's lawyer have already made once in court to Cannon as they unsuccessfully sought to get her to delay the start of his classified documents trial until well after Election Day.

And it's an argument that is likely to be made again after Smith's 2020 election case and the Georgia case ultimately become public.

“I do think it is possible between now and the election to have four trials and afford Mr. Trump full due process consistent with the Constitution," McCord said on Monday. "But it does mean that courts are gonna have to stick with their schedule and attorneys are going to have to follow those schedules."