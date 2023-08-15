Trump’s Capitol Hill Allies Lash Out Against Latest Indictment

Frustrated congressional Republicans on Tuesday called for the House to move forward with impeaching President Joe Biden and to investigate the latest multi-count indictment against former President Donald Trump.

“The first bill we need to take up when the House reconvenes is the IMPEACHMENT of corrupt and proven liar Joseph R. Biden,” Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “No more talk.”

The renewed push to impeach Biden comes hours after a grand jury in Fulton County, Ga., indicted Trump and 18 others late Monday for allegedly trying to overturn Biden’s lawful 2020 victory in the state. Trump’s fourth indictment — he faces additional charges in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C. — comes as members of Congress are back home for summer recess, giving elected officials the freedom to respond, or not, on their own time.

House Republicans in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis led the two-and-a-half-year investigation, quickly surfaced as some of the ex-president’s top defenders.

“I’m calling for a congressional investigation into DA Willis’ WITCH HUNT against the former president,” wrote Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., one of the House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election results.

The chorus of congressional supporters — including House GOP leaders, members of the House and Senate Judiciary committees and one-time Trump endorsees up for reelection in 2024 — bemoaned what they considered to be the unfair treatment of the embattled former president, the Republican Party’s leading 2024 presidential candidate.

Trump’s congressional allies panned the indictment as a “sham,” with some insisting that he did nothing wrong and others accusing Democrats of election interference and the news media of a coverup of alleged Biden family corruption.

“Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election,” Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said. “Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career. Americans see through this desperate sham.”

While McCarthy used his megaphone to blast the weaponization of government, a small number of rank-and-file Republicans mapped out plans for direct action.

In a thread of online messages, Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., argued that House Republicans should use their appropriations authority to hold partisan prosecutors accountable. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government, though there are vast disagreements between the House and Senate, which is narrowly controlled by Democrats, on spending.

“It is clear to anyone who is paying attention that these indictments are a politically calculated distraction and an attempt by Democrats to interfere in the 2024 Election,” Brecheen wrote online. “Many of us in the Republican Conference see the need to use the power of the purse to hold those responsible accountable for this baseless act of political persecution against the leading Republican candidate for President.”

Watching the Clock

Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, both of whom voted to overturn the 2020 election results and are on the ballot next fall, alleged that fresh charges against Trump always seem to be filed whenever House GOP investigators uncover something new about Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee released a transcript Monday of an interview with a former FBI supervisory special agent that the panel said corroborated a key aspect of whistleblower testimony related to the Hunter Biden investigation.

“Every time bad news comes out about Hunter or Joe Biden, you can set a stopwatch & within hours, some clown goes & indicts Donald Trump again,” Cruz wrote on social media, adding that “the timing here is nakedly political.”

“The only surprise is that it took 4 days this time instead of 1 like it normally does!” Scott raged.

Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee with Cruz, said she sees right through the timing of each Trump indictment.

“Once again, the radical Left is targeting the Republican frontrunner, President Trump, to distract from the Biden family corruption,” she posted online.

Former President Donald Trump looks on during Round 3 at the LIV Golf-Bedminster 2023 at the Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., on August 13, 2023. Timothy A. Clark/AFP via Getty Images

Out of Bounds

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., also rushed online to defend the twice-impeached former president, whom she maintains “had every legal right” to challenge his 2020 loss.

“This blatant election interference by the Far Left will not work,” she wrote on social media. “President Trump will defeat these bogus charges and win back the White House in 2024.”

House Republican Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler attacked the law enforcement officials pursuing the wide-ranging cases against Trump.

“From NY’s [Alvin] Bragg to GA’s Willis, Democrat DAs are more concerned with amplifying their name than the facts,” the Pennsylvania Republican fumed, chastising those he claims “are weaponizing our justice system to advance their ambitions” for ushering in “another sad day for America.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., kicked the critiques up a notch, branding the latest prosecution a Willis ego trip.

“A 3rd world spectacle carried out by a local prosecutor with political ambitions that far exceed her professionalism,” Rubio wrote.

“None of these corrupt DAs will do squat to improve the crime situation in their cities but they'll waste countless tax dollars to pursue a witch hunt to stop the leading candidate for President—that’s the real crime,” added Collins, the Georgia Republican who called for Biden’s impeachment. “No number of indictments against President Trump will take drug dealers off the streets or curb violent crime.”