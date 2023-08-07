Trump Lawyer Says There Is No Condition in Which He Will Accept a Plea Deal

Former President Donald Trump will not seek a plea deal in his latest indictment, Trump’s attorney John Lauro said while appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Lauro also said he will “100 percent” seek a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which charges the former president on four counts related to his efforts to hold onto power following the 2020 election.

“This is what's called a Swiss cheese indictment,” Lauro said. “It has so many holes that we're going to be identifying and litigating.”

Lauro added that he would “absolutely” like to pursue a change of venue for the case, suggesting West Virginia as an alternative. Trump and Lauro have claimed that the former president will not receive a “fair” trial in Washington, D.C.

The former president pleaded not guilty late last week to all four counts in the case. Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

“My role is simply to ensure that President Trump's rights, just like every American's rights, are protected every step of the way, and I'm going to do that,” Lauro said.

While making his way around a number of Sunday shows, Lauro also said that Trump would not agree to a Department of Justice protective order and said that former Vice President Mike Pence ‘Will Be One of Our Best Witnesses At Trial.’

