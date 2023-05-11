Trump Won’t Say Whether he Would Sign Federal Abortion Legislation

Former President Trump evaded multiple questions from CNN's Kaitlan Collins on whether he would sign a federal abortion ban. Instead, Trump said that he would "negotiate."

"We're looking," he told Collins. "We want to do what's right for everyone"

Collins noted that she asked the question about federal abortion legislation four times but that Trump had not answered it. This comes as Republicans across the country are pushing for laws to restrict abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled to turn the decision over to individual states.