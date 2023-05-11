The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Won’t Say Whether he Would Sign Federal Abortion Legislation

    Kaitlan Collins asked Trump the same question on abortion legislation at least four times.

    Sophie Tatum
    Former President Trump evaded multiple questions from CNN's Kaitlan Collins on whether he would sign a federal abortion ban. Instead, Trump said that he would "negotiate."

    "We're looking," he told Collins. "We want to do what's right for everyone"

    Collins noted that she asked the question about federal abortion legislation four times but that Trump had not answered it. This comes as Republicans across the country are pushing for laws to restrict abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled to turn the decision over to individual states.

