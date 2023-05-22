Trump Wishes Tim Scott Good Luck on Social Media

Former President Donald Trump wished presidential candidate Tim Scott good luck on the Republican presidential primary race the social media platform Truth Social on Monday.
He also used the opportunity to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who is seen as Trump's strongest opponent.
"[The race] is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable," Trump stated.
The former president also mentioned the work they both did on Opportunity Zones, a program of tax incentives from Trump's administration.
Read More
Scott filed the paperwork to be a part of the race on Friday.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Scott Launches 2024 Bid with Happy Warrior Pitch — But Republicans May Just Want a FighterPolitics
- Treasury Secretary: ‘Highly Likely’ Debt Limit Deadline Is Early JunePolitics
- TikTok Sues Montana Over New Law Banning AppPolitics
- Nebraska Governor Signs Bill Restricting Gender-Affirming Care and AbortionsPolitics
- McCarthy Says Debt Limit Deal Needed This Week to Avoid DefaultPolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Sign New Red Flag Gun LawPolitics
- Western States Reach Deal to Save Drought-Stricken Colorado RiverPolitics
- White House Says Biden Will Veto Bill That Cancels Student Loan ReliefPolitics
- Delaware Sen. Tom Carper to RetirePolitics
- Going Nuclear: Why More States Are Reversing Bans on New Power ReactorsPolitics
- Whelan Called CNN From Russian Prison to Urge ReleasePolitics
- J.D. Vance Endorses Bernie Moreno in Ohio Senate RacePolitics