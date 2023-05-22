The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Wishes Tim Scott Good Luck on Social Media

    In the post, the former president also called the current Florida governor "Ron DeSanctimonious."

    Published
    Mariana Labbate
    Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

    Former President Donald Trump wished presidential candidate Tim Scott good luck on the Republican presidential primary race the social media platform Truth Social on Monday.

    He also used the opportunity to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who is seen as Trump's strongest opponent.

    "[The race] is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable," Trump stated.

    The former president also mentioned the work they both did on Opportunity Zones, a program of tax incentives from Trump's administration.

    Scott filed the paperwork to be a part of the race on Friday.

